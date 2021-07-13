Iconic Jodi Dharmendra and Anita Raaj on Bollywood Screen to Honor the Show

The popular sung reality TV shows Indian Idol Season 12 has garnered a lot of attention these days and kept viewers hooked on their show. The creators, contestants and judges go out of their way to make their show even more interesting to watch. Well, the next weekend episode of the sung reality show will see Bollywood actor He-man Dharmendra with versatile actress Anita Raaj. Also Read – Police Land at Chhoti Sardaarni Actress Anita Raaj’s Home After Neighbors Complain Over Entertaining Guests Amid Lockdown

Actor Dharmendra will be seen wearing a casual avatar and actress Anita Raj will be seen in a black outfit. Their presence on the show will remind everyone of the heyday of the time.

Bollywood actors, Dharmendra and Anita's presence on stage will showcase their eternal chemistry and create the same old magic on the audience. It will be a treat for all Dharmendra and Anita fans to see them on screen after a long time.

Dharmendra and Anita have worked together in several films, and we will see them sharing their stories and experiences on stage. The actors will participate in a gala with judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. After Ashish’s elimination, there are now 6 contestants left on the show, including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro.

Actress Anita is currently seen playing the negative character in Choti Sarrdaarni’s show.

