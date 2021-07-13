The internet is teeming with information that Kerala’s most distinguished actor, Fahadh Faasil, is set to make his Hindi debut. This is not really true. In an interview with me some time ago, Fahadh made it very clear that he was not yet ready to make a film in Hindi. The thing is, I am not fluent in Hindi. I need to think in the language in which I speak my dialogues. Yes, I have been offered many films in Hindi. I would love to come. There is so much talent there. But at the same time, Malayalam cinema is getting there too. In a few years, the language will no longer matter.

For Fahadh, the cinema is freed from language barriers. It is not the cinema that should travel. His talent which should travel all over India. I want to be at the movies. I want to know more about the technical aspect of cinema. If I’m on a plane with a superstar and a screenwriter, I’d rather sit next to the writer.

Fahadh had expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan and Irrfan. I would love to make a movie with Aamir Khan. Or to start with him just discuss his films and his approach to acting, how did he approach something like Dangal? I would love to show him my movies. I have never met him. Another actor in Hindi cinema that I admire is Irrfan Khan. Even though I had never met him, I admired him for the same qualities that I seek. He never tried to dominate the screen. He made the film believable.

He also expressed great admiration for resident icon of Hindi cinemas Dilip Kumar. I am a big fan. I watched Mughal-e-Azam. I like Madhumati. Dilip Saab never followed any style. He followed the content. My father who was a filmmaker was a huge fan of Dilip Saab.

Fahadh also loves Bollywood directors. I’m also a big fan of filmmaker Bimal Roy. Among contemporary Hindi directors, I would like to work with Zoya Akhtar and Meghna Gulzar.

However, debut in Hindi is not happening in the near future.

