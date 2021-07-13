Famous Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguards Protecting Your Favorite Stars





Famous Bodyguards of Bollywood Celebrities Sabki aan, sabki shaan, sabka ek hi bhaijaan, aa gaya hai dekho bodyguard! For the superstars that they are, there is no way for Bollywood actors to leave their homes without the company of their bodyguard. Whether it’s for the gym, an international event, running errands or even for the shortest distance, Bollywood superstars are mobbed by fans every time they are spotted and it’s their bodyguards who help them out. . They may have started their journey as a personal security force, but have now grown into extended family. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, fans have seen how these A-listers get along with their personal safety to leave them in awe of their humility. Shera to Jalal, we take a look back at some of Bollywood’s most famous bodyguards that rightfully match the lyrics Ye Mitane aaya paap, ye to hai sabka baap, aa gaya hai dekho bodyguard. Salman khan Shera’s job is anything but easy given the dedicated fan base for Salman Khan. Shera has been dedicated to serving Salman for over 25 years now. Back then, when Salman was doing a lot of stage shows, fans flocked to the Chandigarh stage. It was after this that her brother Sohail Khan called Shera and asked her to work with Salman. Needless to say that today Shera is a man who is no longer introduced. Shah Rukh Khan Being SRK’s bodyguard is tricky and no less a task. With thousands of fans always wanting to be closer to him, keeping Shah Rukh comes with a great responsibility. Ravi Singh has been doing a phenomenal job for the past few years. Whether at a birthday party or a press conference, Ravi doesn’t walk away from SRK. Anushka sharma Anushka is not dating her bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu. With Anushka married to the captain of the Indian cricket team, the actress has made sure to have someone she trusts by her side. Even though Virat has his own bodyguard, Sonu has also been pictured guarding the cricketer on several occasions. Deepika padukone There was not a moment when Deepika came out of her house and was not assaulted. From the airport to dinner parties with her boyfriend, Deepika is surrounded by fans who only want to get close enough to take a picture with her. To avoid accidents, Deepika’s close aide, Jalal, never leaves her. Jalal has also become quite famous over the years and has walked past the camera at The Kapil Sharma Show during Chhapaak promotions. Akshay Kumar It’s literally no joke when it comes to tracking Akshay’s energy. Whether it’s jumping into the crown to play with them or walking up and down the stairs, only Shreysay Thele can match the actor’s energy. Akshay’s bodyguard also sometimes protects his son Aarav.

