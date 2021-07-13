Netflix and Disney lead but CBS lags

Few topics are more on the agendas of brands, especially media and entertainment, than the increasingly intense debate over diversity. But results across the industry landscape vary widely. Let’s face it, some companies do better with diversity than others, while others don’t at all, and still others fall somewhere in between. Every day, the stakes for success keep increasing.

These companies should be held to an even higher standard of DCI (diversity, equity, inclusion) than companies in most other industries. After all, they shape the images our children see on television and in movies. A recent McKinsey study found that the industry remains disproportionately homogeneous: 87% of television executives and 92% of cinema executives are white.

Netflix and Disney are leaders

My point of view is also based on measurements rather than mere opinion. The Association of National Advertisers and its Center for Brand Purpose recently established the ANA / Swayable ESG Brand Perception Index. The tool, which reflects daily consumer opinion surveys, measures 400 national brands according to their environmental, social and governance impact. Key indicators are reports on equity and diversity and accountability.

Topping the list among entertainment brands are Netflix and Disney. At Netflix, for example, the number ofBlack employees in the United States have doubled over the past three years. Shortly after the murder of George Floyd, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, donated $ 120 million to historically black colleges and universities to honor his memory.

At Disney, Walt Disney Television recently unveiled the Onyx Collective, a new production entity designed to showcase the work of under-represented designers such as those in color. Much of its content will be distributed through Hulu, a Disney streaming platform. In response to the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by Floyd’s murder, Disney quickly issued a statement stating that the pandemic coupled with these recent injustices has brought racial disparity issues to the fore.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is ViacomCBS. In 2018, CEO Les Moonves was ousted in the middle allegations of sexual harassment.The following year, Whitney Davis, the company’s longtime director of diversity and inclusion in entertainment, resigned, accusing the network of having a white problem and neglect to value a diverse workplace.

If only these difficulties had inspired CBS to change. But no.

Earlier this year, the Emmy-winning daytime series The Talk was embroiled in a controversy with racial overtones. Longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne referred to Piers Morgans comment that he refused to believe a word of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan aired on CBS. In a hostile exchange on the subject with Sheryl Underwood, a black co-host, Osbourne said: “I really feel like I’m about to be put on the electric chair because I have a friend. that a lot of people think I’m racist and that makes me a racist. ” A CBS investigation led Osbourne to quit the show.

I have faced the issue of diversity up close and personally throughout my adult life, especially in my experience as a black man in leadership positions in companies such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Coors and General Motors.

At GM, for example, as vice president of marketing and advertising for North America in 2007, I often complained to my superiors that our media buying lacked diversity. I expressed particular concern about the commercial for Chevrolet and Cadillac on Imus in The Morning, a nationally syndicated radio show on Westwood One, and simultaneously airing on MSNBC.

I was told that the company should support the voices of the left and the right. It has nothing to do with the left or the right, I said, is that Don Imus is racist.

Weeks later, Imus said the words that kicked him off the air. Upon learning that the Rutgers women’s basketball team had lost an NCAA Championship game, he used racist and sexist slurs to insult them and their appearances, most infamous their hair.

DEI is a must for New Hollywood

Activists and journalists immediately demanded the dismissal of Imus. Later that morning, CEO Rick Wagonert told me, the company’s top black marketing executive in North America, that Imus’s words were contemptible and asked me what we should do. I presented my recommendation and GM promptly issued a statement suspend its advertisements on the show.

GM turned out to be one of the first companies to withdraw advertising support from Don Imus. A domino effect ensues, with Amex, GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble also dropping the show. To finish. MSNBC also dropped the show.

My experiences tell me that the warnings are repeated over and over again, so as not to be heard for years, with dire consequences. Media companies have a special responsibility to create a culture that reflects the audiences who pay the bills. They must continue to deliver high-quality content from people of color, ensure production budgets reflect the consumer market, and address the continuing lack of diversity within the C-suite and among boards of directors. .

In the emerging new Hollywood, companies committed to embracing these changing dynamics will thrive. DEI is a must-have rather than a fun to do. McKinsey estimated that if the film and television industry removed these barriers, it would unlock more than $ 10 billion in annual revenue, which equates to a 7% increase in the industry’s base revenue.

Talking is good. But walking the promenade will be even better.

Mike jackson is Director of Marketing at Vision Media.