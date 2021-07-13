actor Vijay: Tax evasion on luxury cars: Madras high court imposes a cost of Rs 1 lakh on actor Vijay, makes some hard-hitting observations | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Madras High Court imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Tamil actor Vijay for failing to pay head tax for importing a luxury car – Rolls-Royce Ghost – from England in 2012. The amount would go to the head of Tamil Nadu Ministers’ Public Relief Fund to fight Covid-19.

Judge SM Subramaniam imposed the cost of the actors’ attempted tax evasion by challenging the tax claim made by the Commercial Tax Service.

Dismissing Vijay’s plea, the judge said the actor had large-scale fan groups. These fans see these actors as real heroes. In a state like Tamil Nadu, where such actors have become the rulers of the state, they are not expected to behave like a true hero. Tax evasion should be interpreted as an anti-national and unconstitutional habit, attitude and mindset, the judge said in the July 8 order issued Tuesday.

These actors present themselves as champions of social justice in society. Their films are against corrupt activities in society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a way that is not in accordance with the provisions of the statutes, Judge Subramaniam said.

While the common man is motivated and encouraged to behave like a legitimate citizen and pay taxes and thrive hard to achieve social justice in society, the rich, well-off and famous do not pay taxes, added the judge.

If that were the situation, it would be a long way to achieve constitutional goals, the court said.

Noting that the petitioner’s non-payment of the head tax could never be appreciated, the judge said the actor should respect the feelings of the lakhs and lakhs of his fans, who watch his films by paying for the ticket. . It was only with this money that the petitioner bought the world’s prestigious car for his personal use, the court said.

The court made these observations with the strong hope that the petitioner and other citizens of this great nation in a similar situation would pay their taxes according to the law and make our nation proud, in order to achieve the constitutional goal of social justice. and eliminate inequalities in society, the judge said.

The court also ordered the actor to pay the tax owed as requested by the department within two weeks, if he has not yet paid it. The import tax is 20% of the cost of the car.

