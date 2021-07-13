Some of Bollywood’s Greatest Rain Songs





Every year, each of us looks forward to the monsoon season. We all love every aspect of the rain, from the earthy smell of the ground and the wind to the water droplets on the windows. There is nothing more comfortable than sitting with a cup of coffee in your blanket on a rainy day. These rains certainly evoke so many of our emotions and what better way to express our feelings than our favorite Bollywood songs. So here we are with a list of iconic Bollywood rain songs to enjoy this beautiful weather. Ek Ladki Bheegi bhagi Si This one is a Kishore Kumar classic in all its glory. Although the song is perfect for monsoons, there is no rain in the song except for the rain drenched Madhubala. This song is basically about a rain drenched girl all alone at night. You just get a glimpse of the girl and otherwise the song focuses on the mechanic, Kishore Kumar, who can play some amazing melodies with his tools. This song becomes even more admirable with the music of SD Burman. Dum Dum Say Say This happy song is sung by Mukesh to celebrate the joy of the first rain. Mukesh’s melodious voice is enhanced by the music of Kalyanji Anandji. This song features Raj Kapoor jumping around in his signature style as the women pull dry clothes from the ropes and people seek shelter. The black and white song perfectly portrays the joy of the first rains. Tip Tip Barsa Pani When it comes to rain, then this song definitely tops the list. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, this sultry song is perfect for the rain. Plus, Raveena Tandons’ dancing takes this song to the next level. This song surely creates magic with its melodious music and visuals. Don’t Miss: Checklist: Hindi Horror Movies That Are Really Scary Koi Ladki Hai The rain brings out our inner child much like this song. We all really want to go outside, dance in the rain, and jump in puddles. This song simply captures those feelings through its lyrics. Plus, the easy yet punchy choreography reminds us of our childhood. In fact, long distance dancers are children too. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan to the music of Uttam Singh, this song perfectly expresses our playful emotions in the rain. Don’t Miss: Indian Army Pays Tribute to Vidya Balan with Name of Shooting Range Ghanaian This song perfectly captures our emotions while waiting for the rain. Also, it might be the only song showing cultural and socio-economic links with rain, especially how agriculture is totally dependent on it. Although this is a happy song about the rain (health benefits of the rain bath), but it ends on a sad note as the clouds slowly move away. If you like folk songs, this is the perfect rain song for you. Barso Re Megha This song perfectly portrays the glory of the rains in South India with the stone temples drenched in rainwater, the green fields and the overflowing waterfalls (the 5 best waterfalls in India). This song is about a girl who happily dances in the rain as she falls in love for the first time in her life. Enjoy the beautiful weather outside while listening to these iconic Bollywood rain songs. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi!

