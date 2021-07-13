LeBron “extremely nervous” about being up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel





Actor Lebron James attends the Space Jam: A New Legacy film premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States on July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, July 12 (Reuters) – It has been 25 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan left the field for his own film in “Space Jam”. Now the ball has been thrown at LeBron James, who, like Jordan, enters the world of Loony Tunes alongside cartoon icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiered Monday at the LA Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles, where James spoke to reporters about the possibility of putting on Jordan’s sneakers. “I was extremely nervous about making this movie again,” he said. “But I put my whole heart into it, I put my craziness into it obviously with the Tunes and I committed to it. I’m excited about what people are actually going to see.” The purple carpet was filled with celebrities, from Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, and Don Cheadle, who plays villainous Al G. Rhythm, to John Legend and G-Eazy, who have leads on the film’s music. Basketball stars Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis also attended the premiere. More family-oriented than the original “Space Jam”, this sequel sees James trying to save his son Dom (Cedric Joe) by winning a basketball game with Bugs Bunny, voiced by Jeff Bergman. When asked how it differs from the first film, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays James’ wife, said she grew up with it. “I think this film was very important and necessary at that time and so I hope this film will do the same,” she said. “I hope he brings people together because I think he has everything he needs to be a new classic.” James was also aware of the legacy of this outing, adding: “I hope I continue to make Michael proud. He is someone I admired as a child and I hope he is a another step in that direction. “ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Friday. Report by Rollo Ross; Editing by Karishma Singh and Christian Schmollinger Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

