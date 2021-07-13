Black Widow Review: An Impossible Mission For A Family Of Spies | Entertainment

Although years back, Marvel finally got it right with Black Widow.

Black Widow is the final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home after being delayed for over a year. It was directed by Cate Shortland, who also directed the films Berlin Syndrome and Lore. It was written by Eric Pearson, who co-wrote Godzilla vs. Kong and Thor: Ragnarok.

The film follows Natasha Black Widow Romanoff through the events of Captain America: Civil War. After receiving a package from her sister Yelena, Natasha sets out to eliminate Black Widows leader Dreykov and his training base, the Red Room, with the help of her family.

Black Widow is another Marvel movie – flaws and all – but with its own flair that sets it apart from the rest of the universe. It’s an entertaining action spy movie with great actors, funny characters, and a smaller, serious storyline.

The film sees Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff. She continues to perform well as Black Widow, consistently showing charm, stoicism, and depth in the role. She’s proven to be able to let her character shine through the big castings of the Avengers movies and she’s an incredible lead in this movie.

Beside her are Florence Pugh as her sister Yelena, David Harbor as her father Alexei, Rachel Weisz as her mother Melina and OT Fagbenle as her friend Mason. Everyone behaves well, although their Russian accents can be a bit distracting. Florence Pugh gives the film’s best performance, stealing most of the scenes she’s in while still giving the film a good emotional core. She also provides most of the comedic relief, and she delivers it in a way that isn’t boring.

Despite some typical Marvel quips and jokes, this film maintains a surprising level of seriousness throughout. The movie delegates most of the humor to characters like Yelena and Alexei, but gives them several serious moments that help balance it out.

Even when the humor gets a little too much, it fits in better in this movie than in most Marvel movies. This is due to the style of the film, as it aims to replicate the feeling of a James Bond or Mission: Impossible film; more so, these latest films focusing on action. He does a great job of accomplishing that with elaborate action sequences, nifty technology, and a conscious sense of humor.

It reproduces spy movies well by focusing on a smaller story. Although it takes place during one of the biggest events in the MCU, it is primarily a revenge movie about Black Widow that takes out the organization that created it. It looks grandiose because of the character, but it works by not getting too tall.

However, due to the location of the cinematic events, it not only feels like it’s part of something bigger, but it should have been released a long time ago as well. This is one of the biggest flaws in movies, and it’s not even the movies’ fault. Because this movie came out after Avengers: Endgame, it seems too little too late for the Black Widows character. Along with that, this movie had to be released around the same time as Captain America: Civil War to work thematically and chronologically. For these two reasons, the film feels out of place by five years.

The other main flaw in the film is part of the action. The action sequences are fun and engaging, with several excellent settings and well-choreographed fights. However, there have been a few instances where characters were cast even though they didn’t have the superpowers or the strength to ignore it. For example, in a fight scene, Natasha is thrown to the side of a car before falling off a bridge, only to then swim as if nothing had happened. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it does get you out of the movie for a few seconds each time.

That being said, the rest of the technical aspects of the movies are well done, some of which were surprisingly better than most MCU movies. The cinematography captures the action and spy elements of the film well, while having a brilliant use of the color red. The editing is energetic as it matches the hectic nature of the film. For the first time since Black Panther, this film has an excellent score, with Russian-inspired themes and music to fit the setting.

The only technical annoyance were some of the special effects, as the green screen was noticeable in a few shots. For the most part, the effects are well done, at least in terms of compliance with the industry standard.

Black Widow is more of a victim of circumstance, feeling out of place because of the release period and not the movie itself. This movie would have integrated the Marvel Cinematic Universe better if it had been released 5 years before Captain America’s third film.

However, Black Widow came out as one of the best Marvel movies, with spy movie influence, interesting characters, and fun action sequences. It’s worth the time to spend on it and Marvel fans will surely have a good experience of it.

Scarlett Johansson deserved better for this movie, as well as more screen time with Florence Pugh. But it works well for what it is.

3.5 / 5 Torches