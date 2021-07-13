Mank: David Fincher’s curious twist on Hollywood’s golden age

Hollywood is not a particularly pleasant place, at least according to many of its artists. Directed by the dreaded David Fincher and credited with a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, Mank is a rather mysterious biopic about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s career in the years leading up to and during his script writing for the legendary 1941 film. Citizen Kane. Mankiewicz was co-credited for the film with director / star Orson Welles. Of course, “Citizen Kane” is widely recognized as one of the most important works in the history of cinema. It is also a film whose authorship has raised some debate, if we are to believe the gossip of the cinema circle which has multiplied over the years.

We meet Herman, or Mank, played by Gary Oldman, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash and tries to stay away from the bottle. Holed up in a cabin somewhere in old Victorville, Calif., Mank is currently developing a screenplay for New York’s big boy-genius, Orson Welles, played by Tom Burke. He is assisted by two women, Rita, played by Lily Collins, a steadfast but diligent young Englishwoman who has a man serving in the British Royal Air Force who is fighting the Germans in her country. There is also Fraulein Freda, played by Monika Gossmann, a German émigré who is rather accommodating towards Manks’ bad habits. Murmurs surround the work as rumor has it that Mank is writing an account about the life of newspaper giant William Randolph Hearst, played by Charles Dance, and his girlfriend actress Marion Davies, played by Amanda Seyfried. The film then goes back and forth, following Manks as a contract writer in 1930s Hollywood with his brother Joe Mankiewicz, played by Tom Pelphrey. Originally working at MGM during the heyday of studio head Louis B. Mayer, played by Arliss Howard and producer Irving Thalberg, played by Ferdinand Kingsley, Mank also manages to find his way into the social circle of Hearsts and Davies, him giving a courtesan view of both. the kingdom and Hearst’s take on the movie studio machine.





Tuppence Middleton (left) and Gary Oldman in a scene from “Mank”.

With Mank as their eyes and ears, the Finchers make many points about how power worked in the movie business during this time. They also remind us of Hollywood’s relationship to politics. Just like today, those who ran the industry took the pro-establishment perspective, despite being a so-called liberal city. The Mayer-Thalberg-Hearst attack on writer-turned-political candidate Upton Sinclair shows just how anti-socialist and anti-leftist elite really was and, in many ways, still is, at least in terms of concerns the dollar. It is a business run by businessmen. We also watch Manks’ career unfold slowly as he veers between his pen and his booze. His wife Sara, played by Tuppence Middleton, remains almost inexplicably loyal in the midst of all these monkeys, prompting Mank to ask why are you putting up with me?

It’s all fascinating, but I’m still figuring out what’s behind it all, if there’s a rosebud here. At one point, Welless’ colleague John Houseman told Mank: What did the writer say? Tell the story you know … which Mank answers, I don’t know this writer. Mank, who led the Oscar nominations with 10 nods, can in part be read as a Hollywood warning in a vein similar to movies like Sunset Boulevard. Mank undergoes his penance for biting the hand that feeds you, as Welles would as well. There is a sense of impending doom looming over the narrative as we watch Mank journey through this circus between the MGM backlots and Hearst Castle. Perhaps the film’s elusiveness is meant to reflect a Citizen Kane theme, the difficulty of pinpointing the meaning of an entire life in a two-hour movie.

It’s a curious turning point for Fincher, whose career has plunged into the dark labyrinths of serial killers, obsessive detectives, eccentric loners, and heroes plunged into Hitchcockian fits of suspense and terror. Mank belongs to a subset of Finchers’ work which may include Zodiac, The Social Network, and even The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, films that have explored alternate worlds, be it the past, the digital, or the whimsical. In these works, Fincher appears to be interested in the capture of a moment and its human implications, such as the effects of time on the reverse aging of Benjamin Button or the social fragmentation caused by aspiring Facebook tycoons.





Actor Gary Oldman plays Herman Mankiewicz in a scene from “Mank”.

man is a little more mysterious at first impression. Perhaps he’s exploring the dreamlike world of the movies, offering a glimpse into the corrupt forces that have emerged both inside and out. Whatever Fincher does, Mank is beautifully done. The rich black-and-white photography deepens the film’s mysterious air, as does the disturbing musical score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The period is skillfully rendered. The dialogue of the scripts appears, sometimes evoking the classic Hollywood patter. Oldman is excellent here. Son Mank is bitterly funny, witty, and apparently drunk for half the movie. He is surrounded by a very sharp supporting cast, in particular Charles Dance as the monarch Hearst, Seyfried as Davies and Arliss Howard as the very strict role of Louis B. Mayer.

Mank is a wistful figure, trying to stay honest in a city built on illusions and delusional values. It’s a curiosity that he and newbie Welles sued Hearst for for this particular project, a question the film tries to answer to some extent. Welles himself comes out of a mixed bag, dark, selfish, charismatic, as the real Welles seemed to be in many ways. Further investigation and repeated viewings may be required to determine what Mank is looking for.