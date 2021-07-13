Black Widow Family Dinner Scene Why Was This Important To The Movie?

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Widow.

Basically, Black Widow is a family movie. There is a decent amount of violence and more mature topics are explored. But the pockets of the film focus on bringing the family together. It is Black Widow’s journey to make peace with her family, which has been a painful subject for her for most of her life.

None of the scenes in the film illustrate this better than the family dinner scene.

The family dinner scene takes place around the third act of the film. Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), Alexi (David Harbor), and Yelena (Florence Pugh) arrive at Melina (Rachel Weisz), who decides to cook her family’s dinner as they decide what to do next. The scene is the first time all of these characters have come together again since the ’90s, and it mirrors an earlier scene in the movie where they all have dinner together before their lives change forever.

It’s a scene that means a lot to the film, as we see the climax of some character arcs and the resolution of other moments. But it’s also a nice throwback to family dinner conversations and a sign that something as simple as a family dinner can have a lasting impact on what goes on in our lives.

Making of the Black Widow family dinner scene

Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson Told The Washington Post that the family scene was a moment he had panicked the most about.

It was our biggest scene a meguila, he said.

In fact, the scene had nine pages in the script. Each exchange, each emotional beat had to deepen the film while explaining the personal issues of each of these psychologically distorted characters, according to The Washington Post.

Director Cate Shortland said the scene needed two days of rehearsal for them to do well. Pearson said The Washington Post that family dinner time had to be perfect, becoming a collision of many character conflicts and relationship conflicts and many escalations of character conflicts.

Why the Black Widow family dinner scene matters

In the film, the family dinner scene is a classic moment where all the character arcs come together. We learn what Black Widow wants to do when it comes to freeing the women from the Red Room where they are brainwashed into stupid assassins and we learn how Alexi, who was once called Red Guardian, still wants being the main hero once was. We discover that Yelena has always believed in her family since childhood, even though her parents, Alexi and Melina, were just spies who adopted her.

This scene is a sign of the power of what family dinners can do. Like the characters in Black Widow, our family dinners are often times when people from all walks of life gather around the same meal. It is a time when we all come together to bring our own beliefs, thoughts and ideas together in one place.

Family dinners aren’t always a good time. We all had a Thanksgiving dinner where your uncle keeps ranting about his favorite political candidate. Or we’ve known dinners where kids keep interrupting adults as they try to make their own points. Every family dinner is different, none of them is the same.

But there are often lessons that emerge from these family dinners. These are the moments that teach us who we really are. Sometimes they almost bore us in sleep, which reminds us of what we do and don’t like in our family conversations. Other times, we learn a new perspective on the other political party or a current event that you had never heard of.

You can listen to it during a family dinner. You can confess your greatest regrets during a family dinner. You can reveal your biggest surprise yet at the family dinner.

Weren’t all superheroes. We are not Red Guardian or Black Widow. Our family dinner conversations are not times when we unveil our plans to take down a secret organization of spies and agents. It is much simpler than that. We learn to interact with our family. We spend time with the people we love and really get to know them. And we learn so much about ourselves and what we want to do next in life.

The Black Widow producers put a lot of emphasis on the family dinner scene, knowing that it had to be the right balance between wrapping up emotional arcs and pushing the plot forward. And that’s for good reason. Family dinners are where our worlds grow. They are one of the most important things we do. And it’s a good thing for Black Widow to remind us of that.