Karnataka: actor Sanchari Vijay dies after promises of record organs | Bangalore News







This is the highest number of pledges recorded in a month, said Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, SOTTO. During the same period, six cadaver transplants took place in the state. BENGALURU: The decision of the deceased family of actor Sanchari Vijays to donate vital organs to struggling patients last month has boosted cadaveric organ donation in Karnataka which had slowed due to the pandemic. In 20 days, the State Organ Transplant and Tissues Organization (SOTTO) received 230 pledges from people who want to make a difference even after their death.This is the highest number of pledges recorded in a month, said Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, SOTTO. During the same period, six cadaver transplants took place in the state. SOTTO, formerly known as Jeevasarthakathe, has now created a QR code that potential donors can scan to access their website and record their pledge. To reach as many people as possible, we have created this QR code. There has been a huge backlash after Vijays organ donation, Joseph said, adding that the gesture of the national family of award-winning actors helped raise awareness.

Vijay, who had been in an accident, was declared brain dead on June 15. His liver, kidneys, heart valves and corneas have been transplanted to needy patients in hospitals in Bengaluru. It was the 26th cadaveric organ donation of the year.

Vijay’s younger brother, Siddesh B, told TOI the family made the decision amid immense grief. The doctors explained to us the option of organ donation. His organs were intact, and we moved on, he said. It’s a relief that this has inspired other people to get involved.

The SOTTO team was unable to conduct organ donation awareness programs due to the Covid-19 crisis. This year, 32 cadaver donations have taken place in the state, and 80 organs and 46 tissues have been transplanted so far. These include nine hearts, 26 livers, 36 kidneys, five lungs, 34 corneas, and 12 heart tissues. Two cases involved a kidney and a pancreas and one case involved a transplant of the liver and kidney together.

Senior state health department officials said Covid-19 hit the organ transplant process in 2020, when only 35 cadaver donations took place compared to 105 in 2019.

According to the SOTTO list, the largest number of patients recorded, 3,720, are waiting for the kidneys, followed by the heart (113), lungs (50) and liver (50). Thirty people need both the liver and kidneys, 22 the heart and lungs, and 19 the kidneys and pancreas.

