Space Jam: New Legacy Launch Includes 91,000 Item NFT Link

On the same day we learned that Fortnite adds a LeBron James skin to his metaverse, the PR machine for Space Jam: a new legacy launched another batch of digital collectibles. However, instead of directing viewers to a gloriously aging 90s website, they had to use DTVs. Launching July 16 on HBO Max, Space Jam: a new legacy follows the 1996 Michael Jordans film by transporting LeBron James to a digital world full of cartoons and other Warner Bros. properties, so the marketing tweak makes more sense than it looks. The difference here is that instead of just slipping toys into kid’s fast food meals or throwing away limited-edition physical cards, there’s hope that interest in the family movie will boost non-token collection. fungible. the Space jam tie-in serves as a launch event for Niftys.com, a market for tokens that presents itself as the ultimate destination for creators, collectors and curators. Topps, Mark Cuban, NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs and Samsung Next are among its backers, and they’re all hoping to own a piece of the next big collectable trend. The website suffered a few crashes when it was first launched, but is back up and running, promising a free NFT to anyone who signs up (you can get one more to share a social media post about the event). Your unique digital item is one of 91,000 that were minted on its blockchain for the event, giving it more of a breakfast cereal giveaway vibe than a hunt for a golden ticket. As a kid of the ’80s and’ 90s, I’m a little too jaded to believe these will be worth more than most collectible cards, pogs, and beanies I remember, but at least they’ll only take space on the hard drive instead of clogging the dumps. As the environmental impact of blockchain technology has become controversial, Niftys says its implementation uses Palm NFT Studio to reduce power consumption by 99% compared to other methods. At the time of going to press, there are still NFT Space Jam available while supplies last, and the website lists 57,367 / 91,980 NFT, although it is not clear whether this is the number available or already claimed. While snapping up an NFT so it can be part of your playlist, visible as a spinning GIF of one of the characters in the movie, is surely alluring, most people will be there for the rarity. Free or purchased (at $ 2.99 each), the cards each feature one of nine characters and are available in five rarity levels. There are ten Legendary Edition 3D cards available, and if you’re not lucky enough to own one, then at least you can still see the exact same image. on Instagram.

