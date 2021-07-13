New book brings together writers, artists from the Northwest

Hold this book in your hands and you have a meeting: the women who cultivate, fish, make art and write are all inside together.

And now, a cross section will present their words and thoughts to the world in two open-air and in-person readings of “The Madrona Project: Voices from the Heart of Cascadia”.

It is a who’s who of 53 artistic women from all over and beyond the Northern Olympic Peninsula, who rub shoulders with women whose voices are not yet so well known. Poets from Port Angeles, Neah Bay, Port Townsend, Chimacum, Sequim, Seattle and surrounding areas will appear in both readings, first at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday at Finnriver Farm & Cidery, 124 Center Road in Chimacum, with a public reception featuring food and drinks available at 6:00 p.m.

In County Clallam, a reading is set for 4 p.m. on July 25 outside the Dungeness River Audubon Center, 2151 Hendrickson Road at Railroad Bridge Park in Sequim.

Both readings are free to the public, while the paperback, from the Empty Bowl Press in Ancortes, will be available for purchase for $ 16.

Those who cannot make it to the reading can order it at local bookstores or at bolvid.org.

At Wednesday’s Finnriver event, Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest will read the preface she wrote for “The Madrona Project,” a play that began as land recognition: That Places where we live are the traditional lands of the tribes including the Jamestown S’Klallam, Quileute, Lower Elwha and Makah.

“This land was not empty when the first whites arrived. This land, these rivers, the tides, the streams – for the first inhabitants, this land was a garden, cultivated and maintained, cherished and understood, ”she writes.

In an interview on Monday, Priest invited people who have never attended a poetry reading to come to one or both of this month’s “Project Madrona” meetings.

“Really, give it a try,” she said. “This is the opportunity to sit quietly and let yourself be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds. ”

The book’s subtitle, “Keep a Green Branch,” comes from an ancient Chinese saying, according to poet Holly J. Hughes of Chimacum, who was the book’s editor and organizer of the public readings.

“Keep a green branch in your heart, the songbird will come,” the saying goes.

Hughes then quotes the poet Kim Stafford, who wrote of his fellow artists: “We did not come to explain, but to sing. ”

“I hope,” says Hughes in the book’s introduction, “our songs will spark your imagination, rekindle and bring to life these embers of hope. Together, may we envision a future that hears and honors all of our voices. ”

Priest, for her part, looks forward to Wednesday’s reading: an in-person event after a long year and more Zoom sessions. She likes to get a feel for who’s come to listen and let that guide what she does.

“Madrona is just a really nice project overall,” she added. “I find it really inspiring that Holly reached out to native writers, to make sure our voices were included.”

On January 1, Hughes sent out his call for nominations, not only to scholars in the area, but also to women who are nurses, teachers and farmers.

They responded with stories and poems about beloved places and people, the pandemic, climate change – and hope.

One reader, said Hughes, hailed it as “a river of voices.”

Readers and performers scheduled to appear on Finnriver on Wednesday include Linda Okazaki, whose “Valley of Love in Birdland” is the cover of “The Madrona Project”. Prints will be available for sale with the book.

Another contributor to this collection is Susan Leopold Freeman, granddaughter of Aldo Leopold. His work includes the Tarboo Creek Salmon Restoration Project near Quilcene; “On the rare occasions when his hands are clean, [Freeman] play and teach the piano, ”the book notes.

Kelli Russell Agodon, Maryna Ajaja, Kathleen Alcalá, Ronda Piszk Broatch, Zann Jacobrown, Anna Odessa Linzer, K’Ehleyr McNulty and Sara Marie Ortiz are also expected to share their art and words at the cider house.

The Dungeness River Audubon Center will open on July 25 to include Tess Gallagher, the acclaimed author of 11 books of poetry and three collections of stories about life in the Pacific Northwest and Ireland.

Poet educators Kate Reavey, Alice Derry, Carmen Germaine and Mary Morgan will also read, as will McNulty, Charlotte Warren, Paula MacKay, Risa Denenberg, Kathryn Hunt and Meredith Parker.

Sara Mall Johani, Chimacum artist and writer, contributed an image to the book, titled “Wild Salmon World”.

The following words surround a whirlwind of young fish and people: “The proud orphans of Earth lost in a green and rainy land that we have not yet loved now find our joy in despair, and the simplest wisdom is to follow the marine salmon at home. ”

________

Diane Urbani de la Paz, Senior Reporter in Jefferson County, can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]

Linda Okazaki of Port Townsend contributed to “Valley of Love in Birdland,” the cover painting for “The Madrona Project,” a collection of writings by women about a sense of belonging before, during and after the pandemic.



