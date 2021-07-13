



Most critically acclaimed Bollywood movies that are book adaptations

Updated: July 13, 2021 3:47 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood movies adapted from books Bollywood provides entertainment to people all over the world. The Hindi film industry has produced many film gems over the past decades and raised the standard of performance and filmmaking to high standards. The storylines of some films hold a special place in people’s hearts as they have managed to keep audiences engrossed in the content with their twists and turns. While many of these films have innovative ideas, there are many critically acclaimed films that have been inspired by other forms. One of the biggest sources of inspiration in Bollywood is the bestselling novels. Although people often doubt that a book is suitable for theaters, as book lovers believe that the essence of writing a true story is lost somewhere in the adaptation, but Bollywood filmmakers often have proved that a story can be just as interesting when it is adapted into a movie. with the creation of content based on captivating novels. Here are the most critically acclaimed Bollywood movies that are book adaptations. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 6 3 Idiots (2009) The comedy-drama Rajkumar Hiranis, 3 Idiots starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi as the main characters is based on Chetan Bhagats’ novel, Five Point Someone. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Haider (2014) Haider is a detective film written, produced and directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Starring Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and the late Irrfan Khan as the main characters, it is based on the memoir of Basharat Peers, Curfewed Night and Hamlet by William Shakespeare. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Raazi (2018) Spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is an adaptation of Harinder Sikkas’ novel Calling Sehmat. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Slumdog Millionaire is one of Bollywood’s most successful and critically acclaimed films. With Dev Patel and Freida Pinto as the main characters, this is a bestselling Vikar Swarups novel, Q&A. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 The White Tiger (2021) The White Tiger is a dramatic film written and directed by Ramin Bahrani. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh ​​Gourav as the main characters, this is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Aravind Adigas. Photo credit: YouTube

