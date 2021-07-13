Flash actor Jordan Fisher discusses Bart Allen’s ‘humanity’ in episode 150

Although Flash‘s Bart Allen is both from the future and a speedster, his performer, Jordan Fisher, has always found Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) very relatable superheroic son especially when it comes to his characteristic impulsiveness.

“The way I live as Jordan is I think your gut should always be followed,” Fisher told EW ahead of the historic 150th episode of the CW drama that aired Tuesday night. “I think you have that feeling in your guts for a reason, but we’re not always as good as Bart is 100% by strictly following that sentiment. [Laughs] That’s what makes Bart, Bart. That’s what makes Impulse, Impulse. For Impulse, his impulsiveness, he definitely sees this as an asset, and me too, for his family. You’ve got to have one person that’s off balance, and that’s Bart. “

After making his crashing debut in the finale scene of last week’s episode, Fisher once again takes the limelight in the defining hour (and the penultimate of Season 7), titled “Heart of the Matter, Part 1 “. Hailing from the year 2049, Bart and his older sister Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) reunite with their present day parents and find themselves caught in the midst of the Godspeed war that is tearing the city apart.

Below, Fisher chats with EW about studying Gustin and Patton’s performance, Bart and Nora’s dynamics, and more.

Bettina Strauss / The CW Jordan Fisher in “The Flash”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How well did you know both the show and the character of Bart Allen?

JORDANIAN FISHERMAN: Upon entering, less familiar with the series, more familiar with Bart in the DC Universe. What I knew about Bart was everything I saw of him from, like a random comic or Impulse from Young justice. Before I started working on the show, as I was quarantining myself and preparing to travel to Canada, there was a deep, deep, deep dive into it all. I needed to know what was going on. I needed to know this timeline [on the show].

What I discovered, honestly, is that Impulse is 1000% one of my all-time favorite superheroes. I think there is so much real, real humanity in Bart that we can all relate to. I think his impulsiveness is something people have in spades or wish they had more of. I think his compassion, his love, his heart for his family, how much fun he has being a superhero, is the thing that’s probably so relatable, that you can really sink your teeth into it. The fact that this guy is one of the fastest people in human history and that he can do all of these really, really cool things and he’s as young as him. He knows how cool he is! [Laughs] He knows what he can do is great, and he’s having fun with it. When you watch Impulse fight, he laughs, smiles and makes jokes. He said to me: “Look at this very quickly!” then jump off the wall and turn around in the air and do some parkour. You know when you’ve got superpowers in your dreams or whatever, when you’re having fun, that’s what I imagine Bart would be in real life.

So, to really present this character in a way that’s both great for the show and satisfying to fans who read the Impulse or Flash comics, or is a Young justice fan, I think I put enough elements and versions of Bart into one thing to make it feel the most authentic in a live-action setting, and I had a blast doing it.

What was the most informative thing you watched on the show or read during preparation?

Honestly, what was most exciting for me was seeing the dynamic between Barry and Iris. Like catching up on the show, figuring out what it is and seeing little physical traits, characteristics and manners, and things they do with each other and how they are both individually as that people [and] like Bart’s mom and dad. It was the most exciting thing for me to watch and ingest, and one that I really think about as I build this character and break down what I want to do. Like how do I take a little bit of what Grant is doing with Barry and what he’s been up to in his past? What can I take away from Candice’s interpretation of Iris? How can I make these things [like] mom and dad so that while people are watching, they can perceive little things that are familiar to them?

Bettina Strauss / The CW Jessica Parker Kennedy, Candice Patton and Jordan Fisher in “The Flash”

What mannerisms did you end up borrowing from them and becoming part of your portrait?

That it’s a big family. Of course we are coming [from] the future and that adds a little layer of things there that you’ve sorted out, but generally speaking I think you can look at a family unit and say to yourself, “Oh yeah, they all go together!” Maybe a few of the kids look the same and maybe one or two of them look exactly like their parents, but like they’re all talking [the same] or fold your arms the same way, or give certain reactions to things. As far as Bart and Barry specifically, I think Grant did a great job being so consistent. Watching him in his element and seeing him do what he does and how he is as The Flash and how he is as Barry are two very different things, but they share a lot of similarities.

I think my version of Bart was, “What would Bart do? He would probably take some of the cool things his dad did, but he probably doesn’t think everything his dad does is cool. But Bart wants to be cool, wants to understand what would be the coolest way to get into a fight. “Or if I have to kick this guy on the head, how can I do that and look like Jackie chan at the same time? ”It’s Bart, and I think it’s so relevant. I think Barry is a bit more calculated, whereas Bart isn’t specifically a calculating person. He does everything on instinct. can figure out what he’s going to do, and I think that’s what makes him as cool as him. It was something my version of Bart specifically planned to do so that he didn’t look like Barry. Differences between Flash and Impulse is, contextually, a very different layer than finding the differences and similarities between Bart and his father. Being able to play with that duality as an actor? Oh my God! I have to have so much fun on the plateau every day.

How did you feel when you first put on the Impulse suit?

A dream. [Laughs] I took so many pictures and videos on my phone, like sending them to my wife like, “Look at this, I’m a superhero! I’m a real superhero. “I had these dreams of answering the door in my Impulse costume, on Halloween and handing out candy to sweets. This has to be one of the coolest things to do as an actor It’s not the most comfortable thing in the world, I guarantee it, but it feels good.

Bettina Strauss / The CW Jessica Parker Kennedy, Candice Patton and Grant Gustin in “The Flash”

Have you relied on your gymnastics and dance training to help you master the action and stunts? How much preparation have you done?

There isn’t a lot of preparation that can go into it. You kind of have to learn as you go. The thing I really decided to do as well was stay on top of my correspondence with the showrunner, Eric. [Wallace], as well as the VFX team, because my goal before playing Impulse was, “Okay, Impulse must be completely different from all the other speedsters.” The way he moves, the way he slips through things, the way he leaves the room, everything had to be different. It must have a different zest because that’s what makes Impulse, Impulse.

I think Bart is as comfortable as he is with his body and does things that other speedsters don’t do Bart does like parkour out of buildings and stuff like that, and turn, and do all kinds of crazy stuff. What I really got out of was the training I got as a gymnast, just kinesthetic awareness and not being afraid to just throw your body away and see what happens. That’s a lot of what learning new gymnastic skills is like, like, “I’m going to show you what you’re going to do and we’re going to break it down, but eventually in the next half hour you’re going to have to. give it a try, throw your body up and see what happens. ” Other than that, there is no particular style.

It’s also great that you come on the show with Jessica Parker Kennedy, who returns as Nora. How would you describe the dynamics of Bart and Jessica, especially as a superhero?

Probably like The Incredibles, it is the brothers and sisters first. It is not primarily the partners in crime. And that’s what informs a lot of the decisions they make and how they work together, fight together and play together. It’s unconditional support for sure at the end of the day. If either of us has any problems, we’ll throw our bodies in front of them. This sibling first mentality is really helpful for them, but it can also get in the way, which you will see in terms of dynamics.

Bart is the annoying little brother. “Why do you exist?” is kind of like what comes out of Nora’s brain every time Bart walks into the room, and at the end of the day, she loves him so much and would do anything for him. We can also see a little bit of it, which excites me.

Flash Airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on The CW.

