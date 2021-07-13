Bollywood goes down the path of memory





1 / 4

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

2 / 4

Devdas

3 / 4

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

4 / 4

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin



30 years of DHKMN

Pooja Bhatt returns to the past of iconic romantic drama released three decades ago

As Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin wrapped up 30 years after its release, actor-director Pooja Bhatt took a step back in time and recalled working on the romantic film, which also starred actor Aamir Khan. .

Speaking to Twitter, Pooja thanked the late Gulshan Kumar for producing the film. “30 years of #dilhaikemantanahin. Thanks to #GulshanKumar for funding a movie that experts say was too risky, in which a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone one else. This too, with the blessing of her father, ”she wrote.

Directed by Pooja’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin also starred veteran actor Anupam Kher and Deepak Tijori.

Besides the performances of the actors, the film is also known for its songs such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, O Mere Sapno Ke Saudagar and Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka. Agencies 19 years of Devdas

SRK recalls funny anecdote, Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to the late Dilip Kumar

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus turned 19 on Monday, SRK shared his experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher in 2002.

“Every late night … early mornings … difficult pace and problems.” Everything went well because of the magnificent @madhuridixitnene … the superb @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, always happy @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and all the team that beats her under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali » Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram.

Along with that, he joked about how his dhoti kept falling off. * Only problem … the dhoti kept falling … !! Thx for everyone’s sake. # 19YearsOfDevdas, ”he added.

Meanwhile, Madhuri took to Instagram to share an all-new photo. “Remember good and happy memories of the scenery in Devdas. Even 19 years later, everything looks so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for these shares. I will cherish them forever, ”she wrote.

Madhuri also paid tribute to Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on July 7, 2021. “Here is our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live… forever! # 19YearsOfDevdas ”, she added. 8 years of Milkha …

Farhan and Sonam relive moments from the blockbuster

Actor Farhan Akhtar Bhaag’s hit film Milkha Bhaag, which was a perfect tribute to one of India’s legendary athletes, the late Milkha Singh, ended eight years after its release on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Story, Farhan shared a poster for the film and said he was extremely grateful.

“8 years later … grateful every day since,” he wrote.

The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also starred in the film, which wrote a long memo in memory of his role as “Biro”. “Playing Biro has been perhaps one of my most cherished experiences on a movie set. A character who is extremely dear not only to my heart but also to the story of Milkha Singh,” he said. -she writes.

“As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 8 today, my heart beats harder for Biro, his grace and impact. Thank you, Mehra, Farhan and the whole team at BMB – for giving me this opportunity and telling all of us that when passion meets perseverance, nothing can stop you. Eternally grateful to have been part of your heritage, Flying Sikh, ”she added. 7 years of HSKD

The completion of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’s seven years since its release has ushered in nostalgia among actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Relying on their respective Instagram handles, Alia and Varun recalled working on the hit movie.

“7 years of Humpty and Kavya … the film was made with tears, love and a lot of fun,” Varun posted on Instagram Story along with some stills from the film.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy. This was Varun and Alia’s second collaboration after the duo debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012.

Besides the script, the film also garnered a lot of praise for its music, especially Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s moving song Samjhawan. Alia celebrated the film’s seven years by releasing her unplugged version of Samjhawan’s song.

The success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania led the creators to release its Badrinath Ki Dulhania sequel in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahmedabadmirror.com/bollywood-walks-down-memory-lane/81803084.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos