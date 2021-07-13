Entertainment
What Drake Bell victim said in statement as actress sentenced to two years probation
Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation and one year suspended prison sentence after the Drake and Josh The actor pleaded guilty to criminal charges involving a minor.
Last month, the musician, 35, pleaded guilty to attempting to endanger children, a fourth-degree felony and a first-degree felony charge of disseminating information harmful to minors.
In a virtual court appearance in Cleveland on July 12, Drake Bell was formally sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.
Upon sentencing, the victim, who is now 19, made a victim impact statement in which she called the former Nickelodeon star a “monster.”
“I chose to write this statement because I want justice done more than anything,” the woman began on Zoom, by Deadline.
“The only time the accused appeared in person in court was on June 3 for his arraignment, before the media found out about the case. He appeared in court today on Zoom in instead of appearing in person. That doesn’t mean surprise me and shows how cowardly he is, but I’m not a coward. “
The woman alleged that an incident took place backstage when she was 15, to which Bell looked surprised and started to shake her head, prompting the woman to say, “Don’t look at me like it.”
“He told me I was beautiful and the boys were stupid,” she said, also claiming that when she was 15, Bell “said [her] to hurry up.”
Elsewhere in her statement, the woman said: “I idolized him and I admired him.” She accused Bell of treating her from the age of 12
“He was calculating, he attacked me and he sexually assaulted me,” she said, claiming that he sent her pictures of her genitals.
The woman also said her parents spent more than $ 7,000 on her for therapy.
“He’s a monster and a danger to children. He’s sorry he was finally caught. He committed these crimes with pride, and he can give me that look whatever he wants but he knows exactly what he is doing. I’m talking. My suffering isn’t for him to brag or use as leverage on how he’s become a good person now that he’s a father. “
She concluded, “Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy.”
Bell’s attorney, Ian Friedman, said at the hearing that his client had “accepted responsibility in this case” by pleading guilty but disputed the victim’s claims that she and Bell exchanged explicit photos because he claimed there was no proof.
Bell admitted to engaging in sexual texts with the girl.
Before receiving his conviction, Bell made a short statement to the judge.
“I accept this plea because my conduct was bad,” he said. “I’m sorry the victim was injured in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I took this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize. to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions. “
The judge ruled that Bell “took advantage” of the victim and that her “position and celebrity status allowed you to maintain this relationship.”
“You were able to access this child and you were able to gain the trust of the child,” the judge said. “So this is a two-edged sword, your position. I hope you really have remorse, I don’t know [if you are]. “
The judge continued, “Serious and disturbing allegations have been made here today, but we cannot lose sight of what he pleaded to. He did not plead for sexual misconduct.
“However, a grown man does not send inappropriate text messages to a teenager,” he said.
The judge added that Bell had already suffered a “job loss” and that his reputation had been damaged.
In a statement released after the conviction, Bell’s attorney said: “Today’s plea and sentence reflects conduct for which Mr. Bell has accepted responsibility. facts learned through careful investigation. “
Friedman added: “As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or intercourse with a person, let alone a minor. Sex recording was not enforced because Mr. . Bell has not pleaded guilty to such an offense. Drake and his family are relieved to have this case behind them. He looks forward, once again, to performing for all of his fans who support him through the world.”
