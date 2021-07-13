Entertainment
Guest column: A few bumper cars | Columns
For the past 40 years our family has vacationed at the same location on the beach. While the buildings have been renovated, the complex remains largely unchanged. The exception was last year when the COVID pandemic ended travel and accommodation on the beach.
Over the years, our entertainment has changed a lot. We still swim, jump waves, and build sandcastles, but our board games, puzzles, and playing cards have been replaced by children’s tablets, smartphones, and movies downloaded from the Internet.
We still take a lot of photos, but rather than taking them to film processing centers, we use cell phone cameras to instantly text and post photos to Facebook.
As far back as we can remember, the Little Seaside Arcade with a miniature golf course, tilt-a-whirl and bumper cars, has been popular and profitable.
Driving bumper cars is more than fun, for us it’s a highly therapeutic annual ritual. It is a family construction.
There are no psychological studies, to our knowledge, analyzing the benefits of bumper car therapy. However, from practical experience, we know that driving bumper cars is a safe and efficient way to get rid of frustration and anxiety.
Bumper cars became popular in 1920. Seaside’s models haven’t changed in years. Each vehicle is surrounded by a rubber bumper and drivers collide as they travel. Technology is anything but high-tech.
Drivers control a throttle and a steering wheel as they drive through metallic ground. The 1940s-style metal cars are powered by small electric motors. The cars are multi-directional and can turn in no time. They are even made to spin.
Operators monitor the fast-paced action and adjust the flow of electricity to unblock pilots and prevent injuries from head-on collisions.
Bumper cars are contact entertainment and everyone is there for themselves. It’s sort of a controlled demolition derby where the only thing that gets dented is pride.
In bumper cars, all drivers are equal. You pay your money and the only difference between the cars is their color. It is not possible to send SMS while driving. Drivers cannot avoid being affected and once the shocks start they are very contagious.
Bumper cars can humiliate even the most powerful people, but once the ride is over, drivers leave more relaxed and smiling. They have something to talk about and laugh about for years.
The Dodgems, as the British call them, could make a comeback. They are a way for people of all ages to have fun without expensive electronic gadgets.
The good thing about Seaside’s small amusement center is that its rides are affordable. Time and computerization have not eclipsed bumper cars.
There could be a new market that could bring the popularity of bumper cars back to its peak almost 90 years ago. See their therapeutic benefits as a way for dueling politicians, media types, warring families, and opposing groups to unblock the horns.
Perhaps they could remove the bitter political polarization, just as the famous poker games between President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip ONeill did in the early 1980s.
For a few seconds, imagine Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Donald Trump bumping into bumper cars in Seaside. It would be international news.
One or two bumper car trips might even bring some harmony for at least 10 minutes. Considering what’s going on today, it’s worth a try.
Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver, Washington.
