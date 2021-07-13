Bollywood ex-couples | Divorced but friends! Bollywood ex-couples who prove that separation can be cordial





Ex-couples who prove that separation can be cordial Highlights Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are good friends even after their divorce Recently, Aamir Khan, who announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, said that they will remain friends and co-parents of Azad. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin are also friends even after their divorce Divorces, breakups or even breakups are always heartbreaking. No one wants to end a beautiful marriage or a relationship, but when things go wrong or go wrong, separation seems the best option for couples. However, divorce, separation, or breakup doesn’t mean you can’t even be friends and have to be on a point of no-deal. We’ve seen a lot of them who remain good friends even after breaking up with their partner and the list also includes some ex-Bollywood couples. When Hrithik Roshan announced his separation from Sussanne Khan, many hearts were broken and fans remained sad and shocked. However, the two remained good friends even after breaking up and to this day they are seen hanging out together, spending vacations and even celebrating special days together. A few days ago, Aamir Khan announced that he and Kiran Rao had filed for divorce. While the news was shocking, the actor also said that he and his ex-wife were still friends and would work together. It’s not just these two, there are also a few ex-Bollywood couples who have proven that parting can be cordial. Let’s take a look at a few of them below: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to end their 15-year marriage. The two have released an official statement and said they have been living apart for some time now and have decided to file for a divorce. Despite their separation, Aamir and Kiran still work together and leave their fans happy. The two also said they were happy and would work together in the future as well. Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan The divorce of Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan has been one of the most shocking in the world of showbiz. While there have been many theories behind the same thing, Hrithik and Sussanne have remained tight-lipped on the sensitive topic. While many thought it was all over between the two, during lockdown in 2020, Sussanne temporarily moved to Hrithik’s to stay close to their children. The family are often seen celebrating birthdays, festivals together and are also seen on vacations and at casual dinners and lunches. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz and Malaika have decided to end their 20 years of marriage. Now they have moved on in their life and are dating different people. Despite all the rumors and speculations surrounding the tiff between the two, Malaika and Arbaaz are friends and remain cordial when they cross paths. They have also been seen celebrating their son’s birthday together. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin After a long relationship, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap decided to marry actress Kalki Koechlin. But, the two decided to end their marriage after 4 years together. After their divorce, Kalki and Anurag are often seen relaxing and still share a cordial bond. When Anurag was confronted with a case of sexual violence, Kalki openly came out and supported her ex-husband. Other celebrity couples who are friends even after divorce are: Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

