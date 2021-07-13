food truck festival takes place Saturday at the Weirton Event Center | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
WEIRTON – The Weir High Class of 2022 parent group will host the second annual Weirton Food Truck Festival on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Weirton Event Center, located at 3322 East St.
Two years ago, the 2020 class hosted the first food truck festival on a hot summer day, and organizers noted that they couldn’t have been happier with the excitement and the number. people from across the tri-state region.
“There were thousands of people present throughout the day. It was a great way to spend the day with friends and family ”, noted a spokesperson.
Entry to Saturday’s event is free and will include 15 food trucks featuring barbecue, hot dogs, Mexican food, pasta, African food, fresh cut fries, ice cream, gyros , fish, nachos and more, according to the event organizers.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day, several craft and product vendors, face painting, kids’ inflatables, and a dunk tank.
“This event was so successful two years ago, and we would like to carry on the tradition for years to come. explained Crissy Fierro, one of the committee members who led the event.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the event last year due to COVID, so we’re excited to be able to bring this event back to an outdoor space with plenty of space for people to reunite with their families. “ she added.
“The variety of food trucks and entertainment we have scheduled for the day will not disappoint”, said Fierro. Onboard food trucks to participate include Taters, Rubbin Butts Barbeque, Steel City Chimneys, Tasty Taquitos, Revival Chili, Revival Pasta, Ash and Kris Kitchen, Brusters, Road Runner Dawgs, Mobile Chef, La Bella Margherita Wood Fire Pizza, Mallory’s Fish Hut, Kimilanjaro, Truckin ‘Triangles and Mommalicious Food Truck.
“There will be a wide variety of dining options to choose from. “ added Kristin Bowman-Cross, one of the event’s organizers. To follow the event and announcements, search Facebook for 2021 Weirton Food Truck Festival.
There will be free parking at the Millsop Community Center as well as parking in many public lots near the event center. Weirton transit provides a free shuttle from the community center grounds to the event center for people with disabilities and others who may need it. Disabled parking will be available in the Strip Steel Credit Union parking lot, located on Main Street in Weirton.
The event is rain or shine, and there will be seating for over 500 people, many of them in the shade.
Not only will there be a wide variety of dishes to choose from, but there will also be entertainment, according to event organizers, who encourage attendees to bring their folding chairs to enjoy live entertainment on the lawn throughout. of the day.
“We’ll start the day with DJ Mike with Music Express Entertainment and More playing some fun dance music to get the crowd involved”, Bowman-Croix she said.
Seven South, a group that plays music from the 1980s to the 2000s, are scheduled to take the stage at 2:30 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., DC Cardelli will play acoustically followed by Spinning Jenny at 5:30 p.m. the night will be the Alt Rocks, an alternative rock band from Pittsburgh, who will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.
The class hopes this event will bring the community together again for a fun-filled day, according to the organizers, who thank the sponsors and their generous donations. The class will use the proceeds from this event to help pay for the prom and other senior activities.
On that day, 75 student and parent volunteers will be on hand to clean up, sell drinks, operate the popcorn and cotton candy machines, and manage the dunk tank. “We had great support from businesses in the community for this event”, Fierro noted.
