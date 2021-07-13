Call for casting: actors needed to shoot new movie American High in Syracuse





An online cast is looking for actors for a new American High movie in the Syracuse area. Buffalo casting says the Liverpool-based production company will start shooting a feature film called Love in Color in August. Several roles are to be filled, in particular: Young Paige (she / she) – representing 9-12 years old, Caucasian, brown hair, brown eyes, Mediterranean / Armenian features; about 7 lines

Tim (he / him) – 18-24 years old, lovely / caring brother there to have a good time; everyone considers him a sportsman but he is secretly part of the Renaissance club; the symbolic right friend of our crew

Chantal (she) – 18-24 years old; a self-taught little witch who has learned everything she knows about Witch-Tok (Tik Tok witch); ask questions about your sign within 10 minutes of meeting you

Dillon (he / him) – 9-10 years; Latinx; 1 scene, 1 line

Gabriela / AJ (she) – 9-10 years old; Latinx; confident; 1 scene, 4 lines

Teacher – end of the 1920s and 1940s; 1 scene, 1 line

Erine – 18-24 years old to play 16 years old; 2 scenes, 1 line

Stoner – 20 years; 1 scene, 1 line

Aya (they / them) – 18-24 to play 17 years; non-binary; verified on Instagram; cool effortlessly, consider themselves a fashion icon, have a brand deal with Dolls Kill; 4 scenes, 1 line

Advertiser – 1 scene, 1 line

Official – 1 scene, 1 line

Henri / Todd – 18 years old to play 15; in love with Stacey, very serious in politics; 1 scene, 3 lines

Amy tan – 18-24 years old to play 16 years old; go out with random girls; 4 scenes, no lines Those interested should send an email to [email protected] with the subject line American High Casting / and the role you wish to audition for. Submissions must be sent by Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. and include photos, phone / email contact, and resume. If selected, a video audition will be requested. Diversity is encouraged for auditions. Actors will pay a SAG-Aftra day interpreter scale; Covid-19 screening and testing is mandatory. Additional details, including the main cast, writer and director of the film, have not been announced. The production is separate from another film, Mabel, also set in the Syracuse area next month. Love in Color will be the 11th American Highs film to be shot in central New York City in less than four years. Plan B, The Binge, Holly Slept Over, Banana Split, Great adolescence, Looks That Kill and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise have all been released within the past 16 months; Sex Appeal, Sid is Dead and the recently completed Patton Oswalt film I Love My Dad are in post-production. RELATED: Hamilton Film Festival returns next month with CNY premiere of Odd Man Rush New Syracuse Horror Movie The Night House Gets Trailer Owen Wilson spotted in upstate New York while filming a new movie (pictured)

https://www.syracuse.com/entertainment/2021/07/casting-call-actors-needed-for-new-american-high-movie-filming-in-syracuse.html

