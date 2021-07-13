Entertainment
Saba Dhaba Do-Check This Pakistani Ghost Kitchen – The Minnesota Daily
Sabahat Imran strives to bring his perspective on Pakistani cuisine to the culinary scene of the Twin Cities.
From an early education in Lahore, Pakistan, to a life in New York, New York, Sabahat (Saba) Imran has been immersed in a world of colorful food culture and deep flavors for as long as she can remember. .
Saba Dhaba Do, founded by Imran this year, is a ghost kitchen serving Pakistani and South Asian cuisine inspired by street food. Located in the Currie Food Hall in North Minneapolis, Imran and his family currently run the business in hopes of bringing authentic Pakistani cuisine to the Twin Cities.
Imran moved to the Twin Cities in 2008 for a job in the pharmaceutical industry. She ended up quitting this job when her children were born, cementing her roots in Minnesota alongside her husband despite no family here. Over the years and as the desire to return to work grew, Imran quickly realized that she had no interest in re-entering this industry.
I thought to myself that Minnesota is running out of Pakistani food, Imran said. I thought I might as well do something I’m really good at and passionate about. I like to bring people together and I feel like one thing is constant about it, and that is food. Food brings people together, sparks conversations, ideas. The food is still there. I want to bring this to everyone.
And so, Saba Dhaba Do was born. Imran wanted the name to be something fun, hence the rhyme Scooby Dooby Doo. Saba incorporates her own name, while Dhaba, a roadside restaurant or street cart, reflects the inspired flavors of the street food she cooks.
Highlights of the Saba Dhaba Dos menu include both a chicken and vegetable biryani, chicken samosas, a creamy raita, a green chutney with envy and Imrans’s personal favorite: a spicy chicken karahi.
Maintaining freshness and using quality ingredients is a priority for Imran. She visits local farmers’ markets and grocery stores throughout the week to purchase a variety of products and spices used in her cooking, including the mangoes used in the menu’s fresh salads. She has spent countless hours researching the best way to source high quality halal meats. In addition, she favors the use of a minimum of oil in her cooking, which, according to her, distinguishes her food from traditional Pakistani cuisine.
I don’t even have a deep fryer in my kitchen, Imran says. I fry with olive oil. The traditional way of cooking this food is really heavy on the oil. I’ve been cooking like this since I was 18, and I’ve realized I don’t have to do it this way.
Imran said some of the feedback she has received so far has been aimed at making sure she maintains the spice levels in her dishes exactly where they are.
One of the things that struck me was that it was hot, Twin Cities-based food and drink photographer Kat Peterson said of her first experience trying Saba Dhaba. Do. It had a very good flavor.
Although his cuisine is new to many Minnesotans, Imran has no desire to tone down the traditional Pakistani flavors that serve as the backbone of his dishes in order to market it as more palatable.
Going in, I thought if I was to make authentic Pakistani food then it would have to be done the way we know it is cooked, Imran said. I was really scared, especially with the Minnesota palette. But it was so surprising, because everyone loved it.
Spices are a key aspect of Pakistani cuisine. The way the spices are used is the main difference between Pakistani and Indian cuisine, according to Imran. She says the difference in the amount used is often the distinguishing factor between two similar cuisines.
I want people to know the difference, what Pakistan is and who Pakistanis are, Imran said. Even if I can bring a little awareness, that would be great.
Saba is such a lovely person, said Ross Sandell, co-owner of Ombibulous, a local market that hosted Saba Dhaba Do at the weekly stores market. Sandell praised the generous portions and the fresh flavors. I think they have it in them to do very well.
After almost a month of activity, Imran is slowly taking the hit. Between marketing, planning, and working to meet customer demand, the learning curve for getting things started keeps her busy. However, she said her dreams of future activities could include local pop-ups, a food truck, or even a physical store someday.
The goal is to make the world a better place, Imran said. My goal isn’t to make money, maybe it’s to spark conversations, maybe to bring people together; everything to make this positive change happen.
