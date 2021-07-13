“Eleanor” a favorite role for veteran television, stage actor





You might call Harriet Harris a Roosevelt scholar, although she’s not a presidential historian camped deep in the archives of the Presidential Library in Hyde Park. Instead, she’s an actress who portrayed Eleanor Roosevelt in four different television and stage shows. His latest appearance is in Mark St. Germain’s solo piece “Eleanor,” which begins Friday and runs for 24 performances through August 7 at the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass.

“She is so remarkable and I love her so much. I can’t imagine playing someone I love more, ”says Harris. That says a lot considering the countless roles Harris has played over his long career. In 2003, she won a Tony Award for the cover of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and she is perhaps best known for playing the wacky but ruthless talent agent Bebe on the sitcom “Frasier”. Most recently, she received rave reviews as Lady Bracknell in “The Importance of Being Consistent” with the Berkshire Theater Group.

In “Eleanor,” the First Lady engages audiences in a conversational monologue about her life and work, especially 12 years in the White House. Such a broad insight into the historical figure comes after Harris took a series of more limited depictions of real and pictorial events. Harris’ debut as Ms. Roosevelt was an unorthodox turn from Off-Broadway 20 years ago in Paul Rudnick’s Off-Broadway satire “Rude Entertainment”. “Paul is really funny and his job is always stimulating, but can make people nervous,” recalls Harris. “He brings Eleanor Roosevelt out with Paul Lynde to talk to the dying Matthew Shepard and I fire a gun at the audience.” It was after September 11 and people weren’t ready for it. In television, Harrison’s work has been extensive and includes recurring roles in “Desperate Housewives”, “It’s All Relative” and “Electric City”. Working with powerful screenwriter and director Ryan Murphy, she appeared in the 2018 season of “American Horror Story” and the 2000 season of “Ratched”. In “Hollywood,” also from last year, Murphy rewrites the golden age of cinema to make it more inclusive and diverse. Harris’ two scenes as Mrs. Roosevelt mark a turning point as she convinces studio bosses, led by Patti LuPone, to hand the lead role in a new feature film to the actress who gave the best audition, even if it is black.

Harris’ latest on television is PBS’s eight-part series “Atlantic Crossing”, which debuted in the spring on “Masterpiece.” It’s a less blatant mixture of truth and fiction. The emphasis is on the close and perhaps intimate relationship between President Roosevelt and Martha, the Crown Princess of Norway. When Ms. Roosevelt is in front of the camera, she is usually busy with her many humanitarian activities. As for her husband, she is sympathetic and supportive but also rather detached. Her best moments come in the episode where she gives the wise princess some lessons in prayer and the maintenance of valiant dignity. Harris said filming in Prague was a lot of fun, but the writers may have gone too far in describing a romance between the president and the princess. “A veil is a bit pulled but it suggested something without proof. Some people in Norway thought it was going too far, ”she observes. Saint-Germain’s “Aliénor” is not completely new, it was read last year in a place appropriate at the time – via Zoom. Even in this limited format, the quality of the screenplay and Harris’ performance reached a degree sufficient for artistic director Juliane Boyd to move him to a full production this season. According to Harris, the show remains “simple but nifty” and should be a nice contrast to the extravagance of streaming TV shows that have been the entertainment regime of late. “It will be an experience shared in community with an audience,” she says. “Eleanor” isn’t “some kind of documentary thing,” Harris continues, but it touches on many aspects of the Roosevelt administration and marriage. This includes another possible extra-marital romance, this one between Eleanor and Lorena Hickock, the White House reporter who has become the First Lady’s close companion. The play’s Eleanor seems to know that it is aimed at a modern audience. She acknowledges the relationship with Hickock in a more direct way than she would have at the time. But the details are still vague and the topic is hijacked with a feminine sense of humor, as she puts it: “I’ve always found it interesting that we are so curious about what other people are doing with their sex gear. Some would say the possibilities are endless, but I imagine most of us aren’t that erotically adventurous or flexible. The First Lady is familiar ground for Harris, but the 40-page script is still a major undertaking and it immediately follows the three-week series of “The Importance of Being Consistent” at Stockbridge. Harris only has five nights off before opening with “Eleanor”. Such a busy schedule may not feel like a relaxing summer in the Berkshires, but after an 18-month hiatus from her profession, Harris is grateful to be back in the game and with theater companies she knows well. The presence of Henry Stram as director adds to the level of comfort. Harris and Stram’s friendship dates back to their first day as drama students at Juilliard. “These are theaters that I love and work with some of my oldest friends,” Harris says.

Joseph Dalton is a freelance writer based in Troy. Barrington State Company presents “Aliénor” by Mark St. Germain A solo piece with Harriet Harris When: Open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and until August 17. Where: Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Tickets: $ 25- $ 69. Call (413) 236-8888. More info on: www.barringtonstageco.org

