India mourns Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar · Global Voices

Many Indians are saddened by the death of one of the Bollywoods most popular actors and former MP Dilip Kumar, who deceased July 7 at the age of 98 due to health issues. He was one of a group of legendary actors and producers in the Indian film industry, having worked on more than 60 films over six decades, from 1944 to 1999. His extraordinary acting has forever marked the hearts of moviegoers.

Another Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, paid tribute on Twitter:

T 3958 – ” An epic era has drawn the curtains … Will never happen again. ”~ S Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was born in 1921 in the city of Peshawar, in present-day Pakistan. He and his family emigrated to Mumbai, India in 1930. He made his film debut in 1944 in ‘Jwar Bhatta ‘ (“High and low tides”), created by the famous Bombay Talkies home made. Its producer, Devika Rani, persuaded him to change his Muslim-sounding name to the one that made him famous, drawing the predominantly Hindu Indian audience to Bollywood.

In 1947, Kumar got noticed with the hit film ‘Jugnu‘(“Firefly”), which received favorable reviews. As his popularity grew, so did Kumar’s reputation. He never looked back, becoming one of thehighest paid actors during the 1950s. By the time he appeared in the epic historical 1960 film ‘Mughal-E-Azam‘(“The Great Mughal”), Kumar was a star in its own right, and the film became one of the highest grossing in the Indian film industry.

Actress Sophie Choudry remembers:

Even as a little girl, the avid moviegoers in my family would show me Aan, Jugnu, Mughal-E-Azam, Andaz, Devdas and many more. For us it was cinema at its best and he was a pure genius on screen. There will never be another #DilipKumar #kingofcinema #Legend #end of an era pic.twitter.com/nkGSR3wFiJ Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 7, 2021

Kumar’s flawless acting has been widely recognized. In 1954, he won Cinema price magazines award for best actor for the film ‘Daag‘ (‘Task’). He would claim this award seven more times during his career.

Filmfare remembered him when posting a collage of his popular on-screen pairings:

With her art and her beauty, #DilipKumarThe on-screen pairings also became memorable. We profile him and some of his best ladies. pic.twitter.com/KFBoHgmdpV Filmfare (@filmfare) July 8, 2021

“King of tragedy”

Kumar won his nickname because of His performance in several heartbreaking love stories during the 1940s and 1950s, in which her character tragically lost her love interests or died.

Bharatiya Janata party politician Amitava Chakravorty tweeted:

Only actor with a maximum number of films with a tragic ending who became a huge Blockbuster…. His name was Tragedy King TO TEAR APART #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/5ePiCdc4Y2 Amitava Chakravorty (mitAmitava_BJP) July 7, 2021

Kumar’s popularity, however, was by no means limited to his on-screen work; he also played a central role in civic duty. In the 1950s, for example, when India was undergoing major upheavals, including tensions Hindu-Muslim relations, Kumar inspired a sense of unity in post-independent India, helping citizens see past barriers to religious identity.

He has also been at the head of numerous social and social initiatives, advocated for national integrity and was the spearhead fundraising initiatives for the Indian armed forces. Perhaps the most famous, before India’s independence in 1947, acting legend a staunch supporter of India’s freedom struggle spent a night in jail for having denounced the British authorities for abusing their power.

It was therefore not surprising that Kumar had finally ventured into politics. In 2000 he was appointed to the Rajya sabha(Council of States) as a parliamentarian by the Indian National Congress. During his six-year tenure, he devoted much of his time to building and improving the Bandstand walk in Bombay Bandra area.

Remember the legend

Social media users at home and around the world homage paid to Dilip Kumar. Renowned Indian Actress Shabana Azmi tweeted:

Playing is not like a horse race where the one who runs the fastest is considered the best. A most definitive Othello can be a disastrous Hamlet so how do you rate a good actor? By its versatility and there can never be another #DilipKumar. Tragedy or comedy, he was supreme Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 7, 2021

Chicago-based Melanie Greenberg, who runs a Youtube channelwho reviews Indian movies, tweeted:

I am currently watching Yahudi. Dilip Kumar wearing a kippah and a sword fight. Rest my heart! pic.twitter.com/taSY2vSdez Pardesi (PardesiYT) Reviews July 10, 2021

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai recalled how much of Kumar’s films were a part of his youth:

I pay my sincere tributes to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) on his sad passing. I will never be able to forget the romantic days of the 1970s at Chandigarh College of Architecture when we used to tread movie theaters and open-air theaters to rejoice in his films like Mughal-E-Azam and the like. pic.twitter.com/wvxPjSQa51 Baburam Bhattarai (@ brb1954) July 8, 2021

Given where he was born, Kumar was also very popular in Pakistan, where moviegoers cried his death. In 1998, Dilip Kumar became the first and only Indian to receive Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor.