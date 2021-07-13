Entertainment
Hungama 2 actor Paresh Rawal: “Comedies that ridicule physical deformities are absolute filth”
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, known for his intense performances as well as flawless comedic timing, says his four-decade journey in film has taught him that it takes being true to the character to deliver good comedy. .
Rawal, who starred in landmark comedies like 1994’s Andaz Apna Apna, Kamal Haasan-starrer Chachi 420 (1997) and Hera Pheri (2000), said an actor has to be arrogant to give a convincing performance.
“You have to stay true to the character you play. You can’t walk into a setting saying, ‘Today I’ll be the standard-bearer for comedy, I’ll see who dares better than I do.’ It’s a bad idea to have, it’s damaging. You just have to treat him like a character. Your situation, the dialogues will make comedy. You do not have to. Don’t sacrifice your character for laughs, ”Rawal told PTI in an interview.
The 66-year-old actor has also been a part of some of the most memorable comedies of the past two decades, including Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal, Welcome (2007) directed by Anees Bazmee and the 2010 film, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? His association, especially with filmmaker Priyadarshan, has led to films like Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Malamaal Weekly (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).
Rawal believes that making a really funny movie takes the effort of all the cast and crew.
“Comedy will never work in isolation. If I say in ‘Hera Pheri’ I was the best and Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar didn’t do anything so no one is crazier than me. Comedy is about everyone’s reactions, not just your actions.
The actor, however, has his own set of rules when signing a comedy movie.
Rawal stands for a certain “comedy innocence,” which is why anything that has sexual innuendos or a movie that demeans others doesn’t work for him.
“I hate vulgar two-way comedies. Comedies that ridicule physical deformities are absolute filth. I stay away from that… But good comedy films are a demand of every era, every time. Whether it is before COVID, during or after, it is necessary to have good comedies. “
The actor has reunited with Priyadarshan for the upcoming, Hungama 2. The film, a sequel to the director’s hit comedy of the same name in 2003, is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar on July 23.
After a working relationship of more than 20 years, Rawal said the duo have formed an incredible mutual trust. Priyadarshan knows what to extract from him and he is aware of how the filmmaker sees the world, the actor said.
“Cinema is a fragile area. Will the actor be able to deliver what the director wants? In this case, we both know each other on a personal level. I know how he sees the world. We connect a lot. After we packed our bags, when we sit down to chat, I tell him about the plays I’m doing and he shares the kind of Malayalam movies he makes. The evolution is continuous. The more you know a person, the more you respect them and see that the equation is never damaged.
Most of the time, Rawal says he just relies on a brief idea of Priyadarshan before making a movie. But sometimes, he says, it’s also about “never” saying no to a loved one.
“Sometimes you don’t say no to some people. Never. Because even they put their careers and their respect on the line, then you (want) to be with them and support them. This is how it should be. “
In Hungama 2, Rawal joins actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. This is a remake of the 1994 film Minnaram by Priyadarshan, starring Mohanlal.
With Hungama 2, in which Rawal plays an insecure husband facing Shetty Kundra, the actor has found the perfect project. He said he loved the story of the film as much as the idea of reuniting with Priyadarshan, nearly a decade after their 2012 comedy, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.
“I like working with good people, those who know how to do their job. Priyadarshan is a fantastic director, Ratan ji a good producer. The film also had a good script. If there is an opportunity to do something new, there is always this greed and this temptation to try it. All of these factors are what pushes me to do a project, ”he added.
A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is also produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. Its premiere is scheduled for July 23 on Disney + Hotstar.
