Amy Winehouse wanted children | Entertainment





Amy Winehouse dreamed of having “a couple of children”. The “Back to Black” singer – who died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in July 2011 – wanted to have her own family and friends think she would have made a “beautiful mother”. New BBC documentary “Reclaiming Amy” features an interview with the struggling star, in which she was asked where she wanted to be in 10 years. She replied: I would like to have two or three children. Her friend Catriona Gourlay said: She wanted to be a mom. Chantelle Dusette added: She would have been a beautiful mom. Elsewhere in the documentary, Catriona opened up about her “undefined” relationship with the “Rehab” singer, who she lived with, and admitted that it left the star “confused,” while another pal confirmed that the duo “Had slept together”. Catriona said: She used to write notes while I was sleeping, saying things like: You are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen, and, How can you be as beautiful asleep as you are awake . Our relationship was so unique. Indefinite. We just loved each other very much. What I took from that was that she was confused as to what that made of her. It’s the thing that I think is so fundamental to understanding her and the things that troubled her. She said in an interview, I’m not a lesbian until I had three Sambucas. “Maybe people don’t realize that there were other relationships in her life where someone loved and cared for her. Amys stylist Naomi Parry added: It was just a fun thing. Cat and Amy had sex and that’s it. The trio also reflected on Amy’s struggle with drug addiction and admitted that they thought she was trying to hide her other issues. Naomi said: She basically switched from addiction to another, she traded drugs for alcohol and that was the problem. “The addiction was a by-product of something much deeper. She didn’t want to admit that she had mental health issues because it was a time when people didn’t understand it and she thought, they’ll lock me up if they find out I have mental health issues. Amys mum, Janis Winehouse added: It wasn’t until looking back that I realized how little we understood. She was prone to addiction. She couldn’t stop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/amy-winehouse-wanted-children/article_ac1998d2-b92a-5b2e-a886-91795a183e77.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos