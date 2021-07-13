5 Bollywood Murder Mystery Movies To Watch Today On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar & More





Are you a fan of suspense revolving around a murder mystery? Here is a list of Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch on OTT platforms. Also Read – Happy Birthday, Jr. NTR: Komaram Bheem Receives Best Wishes From His RRR Co-Star And Old Friend, Ram Charan Read Tweet TALVAR NETFLIX Meghna Gulzars Talvar is based on the real-life story of 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj Banjade, who was a domestic helper. Their double murder case shocked the whole world. In the film, the late actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of an investigating officer. Read also – Kaagaz: the film by Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik to reach the hinterland of India thanks to mobile digital cinemas DRISHYAM DISNEY + HOTSTAR Read also – Karwa Chauth 2020: From DDLJ to Baghban 5 iconic Bollywood scenes that celebrated the occasion The official Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam crime drama stars Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. The film will keep you going until the end and will surprise you every moment. UGLY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ugly is a murder mystery that is about a struggling actor who takes his daughter with him and goes to meet a casting director to discuss an opportunity to act. He is shocked to see his missing daughter as he returns and begins his journey to find his daughter. RAHASYA ZEE5 Rahasya is a mystery murder mystery that was inspired by the double murders of Arushi Talwar and their housekeeper. This movie is different from Talvar’s movie. BADLA NETFLIX Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla is an official remake of a Spanish film called The Invisible Guest. The story tells the story of a businesswoman who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a man with whom she had an extramarital affair. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

