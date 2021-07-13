Nina Nesbitt recounts struggles at Raye’s record label | Entertainment





Nina Nesbitt admitted that she relates to Raye’s struggles. Successful singer “Summer Fling” weighed in after her fellow singer recently unveiled her alleged battle with her record company to get permission to release her debut album. Nina told the Wired column of the Daily Star newspaper: “I totally understand what she went through because the same thing happened to me. I was put aside after my first record. “I made an album, I sat on it for two years and then as soon as I was ready to release it, they were like, ‘No, we don’t want to release it now.’ “It’s so cruel. You put your 100% into it 24/7 and then the fact that it doesn’t come out is so disheartening.” The 27-year-old singer admitted she felt “so bad” for Raye, 24, and suggested that labels should simply cut ties if they “don’t want to work” with an artist anymore. She added, “I just think if someone doesn’t want to work with you that’s fine, but just be frank and honest, and don’t trap the artists. “I feel so bad for her. I think she’s so amazing. It will definitely work out somehow – it has to.” Raye – who signed to Polydor and released a nine-track mini album “Euphoric Sad Songs” in November 2020 – recently pulled back from social media and promoted her new single “Call On Me” after she shared a series of emotional tweets claiming that she is still awaiting confirmation that she can release her debut LP. She wrote: “I have signed to a major label since 2014 and had albums on music albums placed in dust collecting folders, songs that I now give to A list artists because I’m still waiting for confirmation that I’m good enough to release an album. “For the context, for an album to be created, the label must release money for the songs to be completed, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support, etc. “I’ve waited 7 years for this day and I’m still waiting … So now I’m being told that if Call On Me works well, I can do my album but there can’t be a green light before … . “Imagine the PRESSURE of me waking me up every day frantically looking at the numbers and statistics hoping I can make MY FIRST BLOODY ALBUM “I know it’s the kind of thing I suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I worked and waited and shoved and gave ALL I got and if I have to suffer I’m not going to do it anymore. silence (sic) “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/nina-nesbitt-relates-to-rayes-record-label-struggles/article_a3a505a0-baa7-57df-aadc-bf0decbb96ae.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos