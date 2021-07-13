Entertainment
Megan Fox Recalls Drinking Ayahuasca With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s recent getaway is something they’ll never forget.
The actor says she and the singer drank the hallucinogenic ayahuasca tea during a trip to Costa Rica.
“We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a decent setting, with the natives, and we were in the middle of the jungle”, Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Ayahuasca is used as a medicine in rituals and can cause hallucinations.
I thought it was like glamping or something, it would stay like some kind of five star experience, she continued.
And you get there and you’re really in the middle of the jungle, and you can’t eat after 1pm. You have to walk very far to get your water. You can’t shower as they are in a drought so you can’t use the water obviously. You have to respect the rainforest. Nothing glamorous there. It’s all part of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.
Fox, who stars in the new movie Till Death, went on to explain how they were with 20 strangers when they had to purge their bodies.
You all line up on the edge of the rainforest, on top of that weird fence, and you go three by three and drink lemongrass tea until you, of your own accord, vomit it all out. body, ”she said.
“And you have to throw up a certain amount before they allow you to come back with everyone else, then you’re like cheering everyone on while they throw up.”
Calling it such a good bonding experience, Fox, 35, said it got them ready for the ceremony later that night because you tell yourself my vanity is gone, I just did in front of all these strangers.
We did it for three nights. It was incredibly intense. Everyone’s journey is different. The second night I went to hell for eternity, “she said.” Just knowing that eternity is torture in itself because there is no beginning, middle or the end. So you have a real ego death. “
It surpasses anything you can do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy or any of those things, she added. It goes right into your soul and takes you to the psychological prison that you lock yourself into. So this is your own version of hell, and I was definitely there, ”Fox added.
While praising the experience with Kelly, Fox also said being together was something new for the singer, who visited her on the set of Till Death in Bulgaria.
He’s never been in a relationship before so I’m really scared that if I go away for six weeks I will come back again and be fine, she said.
