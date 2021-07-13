Meezaan Says Her Comments About Alleged Relationship With Navya Nanda Caused Enough “Hungama” Bollywood





Meezaan said it was unfair to bring friends and family into public conversations about his personal life, especially if they chose to remain private. Meezaan was responding to comments he made about his connection to Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jafferi, had said in a recent interview that he sometimes had doubts about his visit to Navya because they would likely be photographed and written in the press. He has now said his comments were taken out of context. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Meezaan said: “Tomorrow, if I was with another of my classmates, for example. She has nothing to do with the industry, and I’m having my picture taken with whoever this girl is. title: “Who is this girl?” “,” Meezaan spotted with this girl “,” Is this his new girlfriend? ” I’m used to it, it’s okay, I don’t care. It doesn’t affect me in any way, because even if I say something, they’ll assume I’m lying. “ He continued, “You are actually talking about my whole experience with the Navya case, when we were photographed outside a movie theater. We had gone to see a movie. There were others as well. , but no one wrote about them. We dealt with this, I talked about it a lot too. I chatted enough hungama (mayhem) with everything I said, so I’m not going to say anything Furthermore. “ Meezaan said it was “unfair” that his interview was reduced to a headline that he felt “embarrassed” to visit the Bachchan family home, Jalsa, because “that’s not at all” what ‘he wanted to say. He admitted, however, that it was “weird”. Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Meezaan said: “It’s been so long since nobody asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. . But honestly me and Navya are really friends and I think because of me her name has appeared in a lot of places and it’s unfair. It’s her private life. I don’t want to include any of her. family. It’s really unfair to talk to someone else about this point of time. “ Also Read: Meezaan Says Dating Rumors With Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Nanda Made Jalsa Trip Embarrassing Meezaan made his debut with Malaal. He will next be seen in Hungama 2. Navya had said in an interview that she was looking to join her father’s business, apparently putting an end to rumors that she would enter the film industry.

