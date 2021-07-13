Named Digital Advertising Agency for Iconic Hollywood Destination Garland Hotel





The agency continues its rapid growth in the hospitality and travel sectors and expands its presence in the Hollywood market IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, based in Southern California, Hurray Agency announced that it has been named the North Hollywood website and digital advertising agency, The Garland Hotel, continuing its footprint in the Hollywood hotel market. Hooray is responsible for raising, promoting and generating income for the property through an aggressive branding, optimization and revenue driven website development strategy. This includes The Garlands’ beloved neighborhood restaurant, The Front Yard, which has a beautiful outdoor patio for alfresco dining. Hooray is responsible for launching a highly dynamic urban luxury digital hotel experience for The Garland, including new branding elements to drive not only the lifestyle experience but also the exceptional culinary pedigree and forward concepts. guardians offered by the property. Hooray will leverage a fully integrated approach to establish a digital presence, enhance visual assets and maximize brand differentiation in the national and local market. A central element of the strategy will be the development of the digital experience, to engage and create strong transient bookings, call volume and high quality meeting and event leads. We couldn’t be more excited to work with such an iconic property like The Garland and expand our long-standing expertise in the hotel space, and now in Hollywood, said Steven Seghers, CEO of the agency. Hooray. As the hospitality industry begins to rebound, The Garlands’ rebranding and investment in the digital experience confirms their commitment to providing the highest level of guest experience. Hooray Agency has produced substantial results for independent, world-class luxury hotels for over 25 years and this victory reflects further expansion in the Hollywood arena. We are delighted that Hourra Agency is joining The Garland team as a website and advertising agency, said Scott Mills, Managing Director of The Garland. With their next generation creative mindset and years of expertise, we look forward to building a successful and ongoing partnership. The story continues The announcement also follows Hurray Agency’s groundbreaking use of new Hollywood technology, first used in the making of The Mandalorian on Disney +, the first live-action series of Star wars franchise. Hooray has stayed true to this Hollywood-style shoot, creating the “Stay Fabulous” campaign to promote the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the $ 4.3 billion, 3,500-room luxury destination in Las Vegas that opened on June 24. About the Hourra agency

A full-service marketing company based in Southern California, Hooray Agency specializes in omnichannel branding campaigns, marketing and advertising. Our thinking and solutions are expressed in a myriad of forms, through traditional and new-age platforms including websites, e-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, personalized programming and a strong presence. on social media. And although we are the first to admit that our philosophy has evolved since our founding 25 years ago, there remains an unshakeable vision, a vision of the world, which can only be described as global, with messages that transcend borders. international and cultures in over sixty countries. , and rather resonates on a very human, visceral and unforgettable level. About the garland

Built in 1972 by Fillmore Crank for his wife, famous Hollywood actress Beverly Garland, The Garland has a colorful history and a strong presence in the North Hollywood community. In the second generation of family management, James Crank took the helm in 1999. Today, Mr. Crank has brought together the best talent in the hospitality industry to continue the success of the revered hotel, which has been recognized among the 10 best hotels in Los Angeles. at the Cond Nast Travelers Readers Choice Awards for the past six years. The Garland has 257 renovated guest rooms, including 14 suites, updated public spaces, the addition of an all-new Beverly Park outdoor garden / wedding venue, and a completely redesigned neighborhood dining destination, The Front Yard. Located just minutes from many of Hollywood’s most popular destinations including Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, Hollywood, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Warner Bros. Studios, the hotel is ideal for families, couples and families alike. business travelers. For more information on the award-winning hotel, please visit www.thegarland.com. Contact information:

Jaime Rice

[email protected]

(516) 660-7964

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hooray-agency-goes-hollywood-named-130000563.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos