Jason Okundaye on Rachel’s Outing and a Week of Energy Changes

I hope you forgive me for being a day late for this column, which is usually published on a Monday. But like much of the nation, I was nursing the grief of England’s football defeat. For the first time since I watched Island of love I was truly grateful that the week ended on a cliffhanger ending with the announcement of a recoupling, but no indication of the order in which that would happen or which girls would remain standing.

After seeing the Monday episode, we now know that it was Rachel who sent her suitcases, as Teddy mates with Faye. I won’t pretend I’m going to mourn Rachel’s departure, to be honest at times it got hard to watch her sobbing over someone as unworthy as Brad, piling up on the railings during the Line challenge. of Booty, the walk! But it does not escape me that she is a victim of Island of loveIt’s a punitive ground game, which requires you to have fun, attract attention, fall in love, or go out.

Of course, that’s a pretty standard warrant for reality TV. What more do we want from contestants for a show like Island of love than to make a high quality viewing? However, the role the producers play in the making of these scenes cannot be overlooked. Upon entering the villa, Rachel was praised for making history by showing the first black bomb outside Casa Amor. It seemed to mark a change in the way of thinking of Island of loves overlords, showing that black women can be seen as desirable enough to turn heads and cause chaos in the villa. Except she wasn’t quite that, was she? The immediate default option to partner with Brad or Chuggs meant they just had to play the game, faking an interest in Rachel in order to stay in the competition.

ITV2 / Love Island

No sooner did Rachel choose Brad than she was quickly abandoned by him and, with little direction or story arc, left to try and fit in with the girls, who had also already forged strong bonds. with each other. Floating oddly in the second week, the most we saw of Rachel was her crying at the sudden turnaround in Brad’s affections. As author Amelia Horgan notes, the contestants desperately try to triangulate between their own feelings, their interpretation of the suggestions given by the producers, and what they imagine the audience at home might think. In Rachel, you could see the desire to project confident, mean energy to win over the audience, mired in the real distress she seemed to feel in the face of Brad’s rejection. Her subsequent pursuit of Teddy followed the accelerated sex factor trope I talked about last week about orgasms within five minutes of meeting and the hard-to-watch grilling of what turns her on sexually.

Overall, Rachel’s trajectory was odd. His rapid change of gears from a game-changing feel to an over-enthusiastic underdog in just a week proves two things: just how bad the throwaway contestants are on this show, and how bad attempts to polish up diversity are are. no use when desirability hierarchies continue to distribute expected results and expected rejections.

This week, all of my worst nightmares on stage with men have been on screen. Liam looked at Faye over breakfast without any interest, Brads hides encouragement for Rachel to look elsewhere was cold, and the less I say about Toby and Jake the better. But what I’ve felt the most this week is that these men absolutely don’t deserve the women they interact with. Showcasing stunning bombshells Lucinda and Millie, the embodiment of the blonde and petite profile these men obsess over, felt surprisingly unfair considering the hunger of other women of men who matched them in terms of maturity, commitment and purpose. age. (The balance between young boys and women in their twenties a little older this season is, to me, a big reason why chemistry is so lacking.)

Aaron dropping Sharon as she barely raised her voice to Hugo (who, I have to say, remains the most wonderful and pure boy in the villa) felt like a weak decision. Then seeing them cuddle in bed a few days later, when it was obvious the new girls were more interested in Brad and Liam, felt like an insensitive play on Sharon’s emotions. So, after a week of emotional hostage-taking, energy shifts, and open disgust, it seemed uncharitable that the girls were only tossed out with one new man. While Teddy is undoubtedly a handsome golden guy, his singular presence was unsatisfying. That said, I’m glad he’s in a relationship with Faye whom I continue to admire for his refusal to yearn for a man. I’m interested in whether Teddy will conjure up a different emotional range than Faye’s, hopefully allowing him to explore and consider his romantic past.

ITV2 / Love Island

Elsewhere, Toby’s instant change of energy once Chloe declared her interest in him was unpleasant to watch. Of course, the point of the game is to pair you with the person you feel most compatible and attracted to, so technically Toby and Chloe haven’t done anything wrong. But, Toby had plenty of opportunities to end things with Kaz, or direct them to a friendship couple like a number of others had done before. However, he seemed to enjoy this imbalance in his relationship with Kaz; the fact that Kaz vied for his affection and seemed to hold all the cards. Toby even seemed disappointed with Kaz’s calm reaction when he kissed Chloe, as if she should have been upset or hysterical about him leaving. Yes, right.

With Chloe being de facto named the most attractive girl in the villa by all of the boys in this previous challenge, the words Trophy Woman never sounded more relevant. It’s clear that a big part of Toby’s attraction to her is the boys’ firm seal of approval, the feeling that he has won what is most coveted. Chloe is all too aware of this, instantly allying with Millie and Lucinda, painfully calling herself a naughty threesome. If they refuse to see how awkward the optics are, I hope that the disbandment of the trio organized by the public vote sends a sufficiently clear message.