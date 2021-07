“Turning Red” First Trailer: Pixar Unleashes a Beast

Oscar winner “Bao” Domee Shi reunites with Pixar for her first feature film.

The Pixar feature film “Turning Red” won’t be released until March 2022, but that doesn’t stop the animation studio from releasing a first-look trailer. The film is the latest from Domee Shi, who won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2018 with his Pixar-backed “Bao”. The first trailer for “Turning Red” lays out the plot of the film, which is more or less the cutest riff imaginable on “The Incredible Hulk”. The official synopsis for “Turning Red” reads: “Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly turns into a giant red panda when she’s too horny (which is practically ALWAYS.) Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not mildly bossy mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter, a sad reality for the teenage girl. IndieWire spoke to Shi in 2018 about “Bao” and his journey to join Pixar. “I was worried this was too dark and too weird a story to tell at Pixar,” the filmmaker said at the time. “But I introduced him to Pete Docter [‘Inside Out’] and he became a champion. He said it was cool and different and encouraged me to keep the end of the twist. This is what gave the green light to “Bao” at Pixar. “It’s a specific and cultural piece, but the themes of family are universal, so I think that’s another thing our leadership was drawn to,” added producer Becky Neiman-Cobb. “It’s cute and weird.” Related Related The success of “Bao” opened the door for Shi to make “Turning Red” at Pixar. “I really want to keep putting all the elements I love about ‘Bao’ into a feature film,” Shi told IndieWire. “This quirk, this fun energy, the surprises. But it is still early days. Pixar recently opened up its latest effort, “Luca,” streaming directly through Disney +. The film received good reviews, with IndieWire giving the friendship comedy a B + review. “The shortest Pixar film since ‘Toy Story’ is also one of the most entrenched and enjoyable coming-of-age stories the studio has ever told,” wrote the senior film critic of IndieWire, David Ehlrich. “Sometimes ‘Luca’ is so unassuming, so understated, so not about sensitive action figures or a superhero family or the nature of the human soul that it hardly looks like it at all. a Pixar movie. “ Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022. Watch the first official trailer for the film below. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

