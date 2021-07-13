Zac Efron Channels Inside Ethan Hunt As He “Brings Grandpa Out Of Nursing Home”





Zac Efron accomplished an impossible mission by bringing his grandfather out of a retirement home (Photo: Getty) Zac Efron channeled his inside Tom Cruise as he brought his grandfather out of his retirement home. Well why not? Taking to Instagram, the High School Musical star, 33, shared a video as he teamed up with his brother Dylan Efron to have fun with their parent. Grandfather arrived! @dylanefron, he captioned the download. It’s time to get Grandpa out of here, the actor told viewers before putting on his face mask, with the Mission: Impossible theme tune echoing over it. The couple were then seen living out their spy fantasies as they caused chaos in their nursing home, roly-poly in the hallways and swiping key cards. Let’s get out of here, Zacs’ grandfather said before they gently led him out of the house, showing him in the front seat of their car and drinking a Coke. The video ended with the family settling in for the Euro 2020 final and cheering on penalties in style, as Zac laughed: Grandpa is better at playing than I am. Ethan Hunt would be so proud. Their day comes after reports the Hairspray star has quietly split from his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares. Zac and Vanessa are believed to have split up (Photo: Instagram) The couple were first linked last month after the Hollywood favorite moved to Australia during the pandemic, for work. They would have crossed paths in Byron Bay, where Vanessa worked as a waitress, and instantly hit it off. However, following a whirlwind romance, it has now been claimed the couple have ended the relationship, according to the Daily Telegraph. Zac’s friend Kyle Sandilands later confirmed the celebs’ single status, explaining that they recently separated. After: Show biz

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie Oradio show in April, he told hosts: It’s not a rumor, of course it’s true. It’s only recent, but not like recent yesterday, but they’ve gone their separate ways. He goes back to work. They spent a lot of time together when he wasn’t working, eating lunch, and living in the mansions on the beach, it’s a fabulous life. And then the work comes back and brings you straight back to reality, so that’s a shame. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Billie Eilish serves up a sharp response to critics claiming she was in the days of the flop

MORE: MasterChef Finalist Serves Raw Poultry Judge During Challenge







