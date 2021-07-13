How Jada Pinkett Smith Battled Hair Loss Before Shaving Her Head





Jada Pinkett Smith showed off a pretty dramatic transformation on Monday, when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a shaved head. The actress, 49, reposted an image originally shared by her daughter, Willow, who was also seen with a trendy new haircut, as she explained the reasons for the haircut. Red table Host Pinkett Smith wrote: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT… my 50s are about to be divinely lit with this shed❣️😜.” For her part, Willow let the image speak, as she put it in her own caption: “cap.” And while Pinkett Smith’s new look may seem like it came out of the blue to some fans, the Girls trip star, who is married to Hollywood actor Will Smith, has been open about hair loss in recent years. During a May 2018 episode Red table talk—which she co-hosts with Willow Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — Pinkett Smith explained why she got into the habit of covering her hair. “I get a lot of questions about why I’m wearing this turban”, she said at the time, by the bbc. “Well, I had problems with the hair loss. And it was terrifying when it started.” While Pinkett Smith said at the time that she thought the hair loss was related to stress, she also spoke about when she lost “handfuls of hair” in the shower. “I was just like ‘Oh my god am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear, ”she said. “That’s why I cut my hair and keep cutting it.” Pinkett Smith, who is also the mother of actor and musician Jaden Smith, eventually discovered that the prospect helped her cope with the impact of alopecia. “People are here with cancer, with sick children… I watch the higher power take things everyday,” she said. “When I looked at it from that angle, it calmed me down.” In recent years, the actress has been seen wearing a variety of scarves, scarves and turbans as she gets over her hair loss, a move she would find empowering. “When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen,” she said on Red table. Days after sharing the broadcast, Pinkett Smith said in an Instagram video, per Seduce: “I just want to thank everyone for all the awareness, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have reached out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much. And I’m taking it into account. of all the recommendations that come to me. “ She added, “I’m getting my little steroid shots, and they seem to be helping, but not healing, but they seem to be helping, but I’m open to other ideas.”

