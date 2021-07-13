Entertainment
Aurora Theater Appoints Kristen King New Director of Education | Entertainment
After a nationwide search, the award-winning Aurora Theater announced in early July that Kirsten King had been appointed as the new director of education for Lawrenceville-based theater companies.
King, who graduated from Auburn University in 2006 with a BFA in Theatrical Performance, succeeds longtime staff member Renita James, who was recently accepted into the prestigious Drama for Theater, Youth and Communities program at the University of Texas at Austin.
I am honored to join the Aurora Theater community and look forward to meeting and working with all of the students, their families, our patrons and art theater enthusiasts from everywhere as we take Aurora to the next level and into the future, King told a press release. I am inspired by the potential of my new position to continue the great work that is being done here.
King, who also studied at the Circle in the Square Summer Conservatory in New York City, has big shoes to fill with James leaving. James, a former student of the inaugural Aurora Theater Apprentice Program 2013, returned as a staff member in 2016 and had a significant impact on theaters’ arts education outreach efforts.
James’ legacy includes the development of the Teen Nation program, specifically the peer-created LGBTQ resource list, the STEM on Stage program at Central Gwinnett High School, the Petite Players drama classes for preschool students, and the program public speaking which is now part of the program. at Five Forks Middle School.
In his new role, King will oversee all aspects of the theater education program, including curriculum, development and production coordination. She will also oversee the Apprentice Company and oversee collaborations with educational partners such as Georgia Gwinnett College and the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett.
As a proud black woman at the crossroads of aggravating marginalized groups in the world and in the professional arena, it’s often that my work is appropriate instead of appreciated and it’s an honor to be added to a team. professionals who will respect, protect, uplift and amplify my voice, my vision and my perspective, she says. Aurora is ready to do the job and I am delighted to join the team. The future is now and it looks like all of us.
King has a vast and impressive experience as an actor, educator, activist, arts administrator, comedian and writer, and has been a part of Atlanta’s arts community for over a decade. As director of youth programs at a non-profit organization located in Atlantas Old Fourth Ward, King created, managed and taught the summer camp program and the youth and teen training packages year round. .
She has also worked with the Alliance Theater Education Department, Georgia Shakespeare Festival, Actors Express, The Center for Puppetry Arts, Hartmann Studios, Rapid Fire Theater and The Moth Atlanta, among others.
Now in its 24th season, the Aurora Theater is Georgia’s second largest professional theater and hosts some 850 events per year. The theater is now in the process of expanding the space which will add three performance venues, including an outdoor stage. The theater group has won dozens of awards in a variety of fields, with the most recent being honored five times at the 2019 Suzi Bass Awards, which recognize excellence in the theatrical arts in the Atlanta area.
