Dave Mustaine – No Chance David Ellefson Will Join Megadeth





Since joining the celebrity video messaging platform Cameo earlier this month, Dave Mustaine has used it as a tool to convey the latest Megadeth news to fans, the most recent being a confirmation that there is no chance of David Ellefson returning at a later point in the group. career. Ellefson was fired from Megadeth earlier this year following a leak of music videos showing the bassist masturbating on a digital date with a fan who was 19 at the time, but he had first met several years earlier while touring Europe with another band, as revealed by details of a police report in which Ellefson filed “revenge porn” charges against the leaker anonymous. As Mustaine had already confirmed via Cameo, a new mystery bassist has already finished recording new bass tracks for Megadeth’s upcoming album. The group leader even teased this new member in another video post where he showed him hiding behind an office chair. For now, the identity of this bassist remains hidden and Stone feed raised the money to submit a cameo request, where Mustaine was asked if former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted would join the band and if there was “a chance that Elefson would come back later.” PLAYLIST THRASH: Listen to the best of Megadeth and more in Loudwire’s “Early Thrash: The Beginning + The ’90s” playlist. To pursue here. As suspected (considering Newsted himself said he no longer had the “physique” to play Metallica songs), Newsted will not be joining Megadeth in Ellefson’s absence. Ellefson will also never consider returning for the third time. “To answer your question about Jason Newsted joining the band, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Mustaine said. “Any chance Ellefson comes back later? The answer is no,” Mustaine said firmly in Cameo’s response, which can be seen below. Everything will be revealed in time, especially with a North American tour headlining with Lamb of God starting in late August. See a list of all upcoming tour dates, which also include Trivium and In Flames, here. Dave Mustaine on If Jason Newsted Will Join or David Ellefson Will Join Megadeth Best thrash album of every year since 1983 A history of the best thrash metal albums, year by year.

