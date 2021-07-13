Santer appointed Chief Creative Officer at Britbox International





BritBox International has announced that former Kudos CEO Diederick Santer has been appointed to the new role of BritBox International Chief Creative Officer. Santer will join BritBox in September and oversee all aspects of SVOD service programming globally, including ordering and acquisition in all genres and for all markets outside the UK. Former CEO of Kudos, Santer has overseen programs such as International Emmy Award Winner Man in an Orange Shirt, Humans, Channel 4 and AMC, International Emmy Nominated Apple Tree Yard, Gunpowder for BBC One, BBC Twos The Boy With The Topknot, and Sky Atlantic’s hit Tin Star. He started his TV career in 1996 at ITV, joined the BBC in 2000 and became executive producer of EastEnders in 2006. He recently worked for BBC Drama Commissioning overseeing a number of their titles in 2021, and has previously created his own production company, Lovely Day, a label within Kudos, which produced the hugely popular crime series Grantchester. Santer will be part of the BritBox International leadership team, under the leadership of BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan. Its role will consist of establishing production and distribution relationships with the British creative sector in order to secure a future pipeline of shows in order to accelerate BritBox’s international growth in the world of SVOD as part of its planned deployment in several countries. of the world. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service was first launched in March 2017 in the United States and surpassed 2 million subscriptions worldwide at the start of the year. Since 2017, it has been launched in Canada, UK, Australia and is expected to launch in South Africa this summer. BritBox will seek to expand its global footprint across multiple territories. BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan said: Diederick is a crucial new appointment for us as we lead the scale and editorial ambition of BritBox International. His unparalleled connections, experience and taste make him perfectly positioned to create and curate the best of UK programming for fans around the world. Diederick Santer said: I am extremely happy to join Reemah and her team at BritBox International. I’ve been obsessed with British TV for as long as I can remember, so sharing the best with the rest of the world – and working with the best UK producers – is something I look forward to. Photo credit – Colin Hutton

Jon Cremier

