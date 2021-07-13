Entertainment 360: the spectacle of Pilchuck Glass sparkles | New

Entertainment
CAMANO CRAB CUBE: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17: Register for the 5 km or 10 km run / walk. Online registration closes Tuesday July 13; latecomers can call 360-387-0222 on Wednesday mornings to enter – there is no registration on race day. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/CamanoIsland/CamanoCrabDash
REOPENING: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday July 16: The Stanwood Community and Senior Center reopens as the Lincoln Hill Retirement Community at 7430 276th Street NW, Stanwood. The public is invited to celebrate during a grand reopening fundraiser. The ribbon cutting is at noon. Refreshments include hot dogs, coleslaw and potato salad. Information: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
YOGA POP-UP: noon to 1:45 p.m. Friday July 16: Gathering outside on the green at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. for a free yoga class. Make a donation for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Information: movementarts.com
PILCHUCK GLASS: Opening Saturday July 17: Pilchuck Glass School Show – Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: matzkefineart.com
JR RANGER NATURE PROGRAM: 2 p.m. Saturday July 17: Learn what it means to be a young ranger. Designed for ages 4-12. Meet in front of the Cama Beach State Park Historic Store. Junior rangers meet at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. The park offers many activities listed at camabeachfoundation.org.
STANWOOD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES:The City of Stanwood is sponsoring a series of concerts at both ends of the city. following
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday July 17: The Naughty Blokes jam in East Stanwood.
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Shaggy Sweet goes wild in West Stanwood.
ARTIST HOME: 4 pm-7pm Saturday July 24: Meet the artists at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The regional art exhibition Celebrate Summer runs until September 2.
COMEDY EVENING: 7 p.m. Saturday July 24: The Camano Country Club presents an evening of comedy to benefit the clubhouse at 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island; $ 15. Information: camanocountryclub.com
ICE CREAM AT THE FAIR:1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Visit the Stillaguamish Grange at 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood for a drive-thru ice cream event. $ 5
STANWOOD HIGH-END MEETING: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday August 1: The 1971 Stanwood High School class celebrates 50 years of reunion at Bertelsen Winery, 20598 Starbird Road, Mount Vernon. $ 35 per person, dinner included. Information: [email protected]
CHRISTMAS TOYS DRIVE IN JULY: Until July 21: Realty One Group Clarity and the Picnic Pantry and Parlor are organizing a toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank Christmas House. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, Picnic Pantry and Parlor, or Camano Plaza IGA. Information: [email protected]
GALLERY BEACH 1: Until July: Watercolourist Denise Jackson is featured daily during clubhouse hours. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information: camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3pm to 6pm every Tuesday through September: Camano Farmers Market inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: [email protected]
BOARD GAME EVENING:5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday: Journeys End Caf, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday July 22 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday July 23: The Days For Girls group has resumed work evenings to help Third World girls stay in school with cloth menstrual kits. Meet at Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space, 8910 Viking Way, Stanwood. Information: Facebook-Days for Girls
LOCO BILLY’S WILD MOON SALOON: Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m .: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood is hosting a free open mic / jam Thursday night featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT IN TAPED:5:30 pm-7:30pm Friday: An eclectic mix of classic Brazilian, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to October 8: Stanwood Farmers’ Market behind Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCT MARKET: 11 am-3pm Saturdays and Sundays until October. Farmers’ Market at Conway 221 exit of I-5. Information: [email protected]
SEA, TREES & BIKE BIKE PIE: Until September 5: Registrations are open for this non-competitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose from three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at the 3 Sisters market in Coupeville for all graduates. Information: wclt.org/bikeride
SNO-ISLE ONLINE LIBRARIES: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes, and family quiz events. The programs are offered online and require registration. Information: sno-isle.org
9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14: Story time for toddlers
10 a.m. Thursday July 15: Family story time
6:45 p.m. Thursday July 15: Online Book Group-Major Pettigrews Last Stand
10:30 am Friday July 16: Hip Hop Dance
CAMANO FAUNE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Val Schroeder, Coordinator of the Camano Wildlife Habitat Project, will demonstrate how to create a garden as inviting to wildlife as it is beautiful. Information: camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation, in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, offers a free, ongoing online gun safety course. The class is suitable for new gun owners or those considering purchasing a gun. Information: [email protected]
Agencies and nonprofits can post events directly to the 360 Calendar at My360NW.com or by email to [email protected] to be published in 360 Calendar every Tuesday. 360-629-2155.
