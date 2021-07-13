Tour Model Taylor Hills Rustic Nashville Retreat





Hill finally scored a new reclaimed oak table from Franklin riverside, a home store outside of Nashville. She picked up the mismatched chairs from the beloved local antique store Patina + Cie. and the Nashville flea market and asked her mother to paint them with Rust-Oleums Midnight blue. Elsewhere, Hills grandmother’s Blue Willow porcelain fills two corner cabinets the garage sale finds out she painted white. On the walls, copper frames surround the original Cerulean plans of the houses, signed by the architects. When I saw them, I thought to myself: You know where it would go? In my giant empty dining room with white walls, Hill laughs. The Bright Den is an ’80s addition to the original 1936 home. The sofa is a beast. It’s from RH and it was totally worth it. My dog ​​loves to run on it so it has a few scratches but I think it is meant to be inhabited. I don’t want a sofa that I like, don’t sit there. The coffee table was an eBay find, while the pillow, throws, and ottomans are from companies ranging from Hermes at Ugg, with a Costco faux fur thrown in for good measure. Photography and styling by Alyssa Rosenheck Unlike the shaded front rooms, the giant den that occupies the innermost corner of the house offers a blast of sunshine. The living room and dining room is dark and cozy, and then there’s this large, modern space, says Hill of the room, a 588-square-foot addition from the ’80s that has two long walls of windows. His challenge: to find a common thread with painting. A shiny coat of Sherwin-Williams’ Naval covers a wall of built-in shelves, filled with books, bar accessories, and his collection of elephants, which Hill says is his spirit animal. An oversized RH sofa provides a lounging area. It’s where we watch movies and have morning outings when my whole family is here, says Hill. The sofa is 13 by 9 feet and people should always be seated on the floor. Poufs, pillows and throws from brands like Hermes, Pendleton, and Ugg help make it a more comfortable business. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom is anchored by a metal bed by Novogratz that Hill found on Wayfair. I love it here, she said. I wanted this room to be very mountainous. I wake up and feel like I’m on vacation in a log cabin. The bedside tables and area rug were appraised by Dealers Choice, a nearby auction house. It’s my whole New York apartment, this one room, she says of her closet, which has exposed beams and a deer antler chandelier. I didn’t have enough storage space there, and here I am now with an entire room that I made in my closet. The pink fabric chairs are a President find, while the stained glass window is from Dealers Choice. The rugs are a high-low mix of Southern Loom, Costco and Target. Photography and styling by Alyssa Rosenheck Become an AD PRO member Buy now for unlimited access and all the benefits that only members can enjoy. Arrow Exiting the master bedroom, visitors pass a pleasantly incongruous black-and-white striped modern bathroom (I call it the Beetlejuice Room, Hill says) on their way to the main event, the Hills Closet: a pink and bright jolt of femininity.

