‘Roadrunner’ examines the complex life of Anthony Bourdain and his death

There is, of course, a sense of inevitability about Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, a Morgan Nevilles documentary.

Bourdain took one of the more unusual routes to TV stardom: a mediocre chef who wrote an unexpected bestseller, used that success as a stepping stone to TV, first as a sort of traveling chef to looking for interesting and exotic dishes, then as a traveling chef in search of more.

What he was looking for is not clear. But that, the film specifies: it never found it. Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, a shock to the public and some friends.

Roadrunner, however, exposes a compelling case that Bourdain has suffered much of his life, desperate to find answers. But even he may not have known the questions.

Bourdain’s path to TV stardom was unusual but successful

If his path to television was odd, once he got there and comfortable, Bourdain was a natural center of attention. Well informed, funny, opinionated, a little dangerous, perhaps, and, above all, infinitely curious, he was a star.

Neville doesn’t walk the typical path of a documentary biography, especially that of a celebrity chef. You won’t get cooking tips here, or hear Bourdain describe an exotic dish. There is not much time devoted to the childhood of the Bourdains. He became interested in cooking when he was young, studied, worked as a line cook. Eventually he became a chef.

The highlight of his life was the publication of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly in 2000. It was a behind-the-scenes look at what actually happens in restaurants, or at least the Bourdain version of it. . The attitude flows from the pages. (Word of wisdom: don’t order seafood on Mondays. Although Bourdain later changed his mind about it.)

The book became a bestseller and something of a cultural phenomenon the perfect book by the perfect author at the perfect time. Television was the natural next step.

Several of his friends and colleagues speak of this development as Bourdain found his way as a television personality. And once he did, there was no turning back.

Outside, at least. The same talking heads, which include chef Eric Ripert, Iggy Pop and Bourdain’s second wife, Ottavia, explain how Bourdain, constantly in search of fulfillment, would throw himself body and soul into whatever he clung to. next answer. His dedication to jujitsu and his insistence on talking about it endlessly is well documented here, for example.

And his travels took him away from Ottavia and their young daughter, which confused him.

Bourdain’s restlessness and empathy made him increasingly concerned about the plight of certain people in the countries where he filmed his shows. And he toured a lot.

The film is not. Despite all his doubts, Bourdain lived his life to the fullest

People who spend much of their life in front of the camera achieve a kind of false immortality. We can call out a version whenever we want and to an audience, they’re still there, just like they were when they were alive. It’s like that with Bourdain, every utterance of which has apparently been captured by a camera or cell phone.

This footage reveals someone who spoke about death and its contempt for the customs around it. He says he’d rather be put in a wood chipper and shot from a cannon at Harrods than have an elaborate funeral and his struggles to find happiness.

The film also reveals that for those close to Bourdain, there is no immortality at all. Many people in the movie cry when they talk about her death and their inability to understand her, still dealing with anger and shock.

The last chapter of his life forms the last chapter of the film: his life with actor and director Asia Argento. His devotion to her almost seems creepy, and it has affected his relationships with his friends and colleagues. (Argento is not interviewed in the film but appears in recorded footage.)

If all of this sounds gloomy, it usually isn’t. Despite all his doubts and aspirations, Bourdain has lived his life to the full, perhaps too much. A recovered heroin addict, Bourdain has retained an addictive personality. And maybe her addiction to life, the film suggests, has just grown too strong.

