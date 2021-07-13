Addison Rae receives backlash for enthusiastically greeting Donald Trump at UFC event









Is Addison Rae a supporter of Donald Trump? Here’s what happened at the UFC event Addison Rae is accused of backing former US President Donald Trump after a YouTube video showed the TikTok star enthusiastically greeting him at a recent UFC event. Addison attended UFC 264: Dustin Poiriervs.Conor McGregor event this weekend after allegedly landing a job as a UFC correspondent. She was then reportedly fired after being heavily criticized for stealing the work of a professional journalist (although reports suggest she was not an official correspondent anyway). Now there is a video of Addison walking up to Donald Trump and slapping him on the shoulder. When he turns around, Addison introduces herself to him. “I’m Addison. I have to say hello. Hello. Nice to meet you,” she said. Her friends behind her then comment on the interaction like “Addison Rae exposed”, “She knows what she’s doing” and “Trump is going to fuck her, easy”. The video titled ‘Donald Trump crushes Addison Rae! ‘ was shared on NELK’s YouTube channel. READ MORE: UFC “fired” Addison Rae presenting his duties in backlash Addison Rae receives backlash for enthusiastically greeting Donald Trump at a UFC event.



Photo: @addisonraee via Instagram, NELK via YouTube

As you can imagine, Addison’s fans were disappointed to see her mock the disgraced former president, known for his offensive opinions. “Addison’s oopsies your Republican shows off,” one user tweeted. Another added: “She doesn’t even have to go to him too. Everyone was seated but she had to fangirl. I walked over to him smiling from ear to ear talking about her pleasure. to meet you!” She doesn’t even need to come near him too. Everyone was seated but she had to fangirl. I went up to him smiling from ear to ear, talking about his pleasure to meet you! https://t.co/9ypdYD35mc – Tri da Villain (@THEEEhottie) July 13, 2021 Yeah Addison Rae is canceled why Nelk’s boys have to expose her for meeting Trump – () (@SSSlatty) July 13, 2021 So Addison Rae just HAD to say hello to Trump? But he’s not a partisan ok – Hoekage (@ LuceroCorts5) July 13, 2021 Addison has yet to address the video in question, but fans have long suspected Addison is a Republican after viral September 2020 TikTok claimed she still voted for the Republican Party in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Addison however refuted the rumors, insisting that she had never registered to vote. She was also reportedly too young to vote in 2014 and 2016. The TikToker who posted the video later apologized. Last year, Addison also denied rumors she had a Trump 2020 flag in her bedroom, after she shared an image of her messy bedroom on social media and users believed she saw a Trump flag on the floor. Addison then said it was actually an Old Navy beach towel, share a photo of it as proof. READ MORE: Is Addison Rae a Republican? TikTok star responds to voter registration accusations

