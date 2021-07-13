“No Delta variant in my company,” Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty denies reports after his apartment building was sealed, Entertainment News





It was reported earlier in the week that Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who lives in an apartment complex in Mumbai called Prithvi Apartments, has been sealed off by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after five cases of coronavirus were detected in the building. Of those five cases that tested positive for the virus, three of them are of the Delta variant, according to reports. Late Monday evening, Shetty took to Twitter to dismiss the claims and called the various reports circulating “false.” The actor said that although a notice was placed on one wing, the entire building was not sealed. “Wow! I have to say that fake news spreads faster than any virus. People, please don’t panic. There is NO Delta variant “in my construction company. Only one COVID + case and the patient is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. The rest are currently negative and quarantined,” he wrote. My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice but NOT the entire building sealed as being improperly marked. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my crew; as well as the whole building are doing well and thank you for your good wishes. Sorry people no #DELTA Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 12, 2021 “My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice but NOT the whole building sealed as mis-marked. My mom, wife Mana, #Aha n, #Athiya and my staff; as well as the entire building. building okay and thanks for your good wishes. Sorry folks not from #DELTA, “he added in a separate tweet According to MBC guidelines, if five or more cases of COVID-19 are found in a building, that building is sealed by the company and declared a micro-containment zone.

