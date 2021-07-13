Do the emotions of the animated characters lead to the purchase of tickets? – The Hollywood journalist





Today’s edition of you-won’t-guess-what-they’re-discussing-in-court: Do the realistic human emotions of computer-generated characters materially contribute to the financial success of a blockbuster movie? The question arises because a Silicon Valley tech company called Rearden LLC is suing Disney for using “stolen” technology for CG characters in blockbuster movies, including Avengers, The beauty and the Beast and Night at the museum: the secret of the tomb. This long-standing intellectual property case has seen some serious twists and turns (see, for example, here, here, and here) and is on the verge of judgment – assuming there are enough things to put to a jury after summary judgment. Rearden claims that there is a causal link between the intellectual property infringement and Disney profits – and thus, his will for substantial damages will be based on some interesting theories. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar picked up a report from Dr. Angela Tinwell, an expert with a doctorate. in the field of human-machine interaction and was responsible for determining whether the software in dispute was responsible for at least some of the The beauty and the BeastThe revenues from, as it “enabled the presentation of a human-looking CG Beast character that viewers might believe, sympathize with, and believe Belle could plausibly love romantically.” Tinwell watched other movies including Final fantasy, Beowulf, The Adventures of Tintin and Mars needs moms and explained how these films relied on primitive motion capture technology, had lackluster virtual characters, and failed financially. Tinwell thus concluded that there was a causal relationship. In her order accepting only part of Tinwell’s report, Judge Tigar finds it admissible for her to state that the nuanced expressions of CG characters can affect viewers’ feelings towards a film – including in The beauty and the Beast – but that it nevertheless goes too far in declaring a link between the technology and the profitability of the film. Sample size, sample bias, and correlation to causation play a role. Here is the judge’s order and Tinwell’s report. In other legal news: -In the lawsuit regarding an alleged NFT auction to Jay-Z’s Reasonable doubt, Damon Dash agrees not to assign the copyright to the album while retaining his right to sell a third of the shares in Roc-A-Fella Records. Is there still something to really fight? In a case management plan proposed to the judge on Monday, the parties do not indicate any future settlements. Instead, Dash appears ready to file counterclaims on Roc-A-Fella’s power to contract and bring this lawsuit. “Getting the wrong dates won’t stop a lawsuit by Dwight Yoakam against Warner Music Group. The country music star seeks to reclaim the rights to his songs under the termination provisions of copyright law, and in a ruling on Monday, a federal judge applies the doctrine of harmless error to notices of termination. On the other hand, the judge also concludes that Yoakam’s conversion request is preempted by copyright law. Here is the full decision. —George Zakk, producer on xXx, ultimately ended his long-standing trial over a blockbuster sequel. Zakk sued Vin Diesel and Revolution Studios, claiming he was kicked out xXx: The Return of Alex Cage. After a judge dismissed a case based on an oral contract, an appeals court revived it. The parties have now reached a private settlement. —Law & Crime Network and Court TV have ended a dispute between rivals over the coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial. Law & Crime filed a false advertising complaint over the claim that Court TV was “the only multiplatform network devoted to live hammer-to-hammer coverage” and now, months later, the case has been resolved. ‘by mutual agreement.

