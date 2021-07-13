Hrithik Roshan wants to spend his Tuesdays with people who can dance for no reason





Hrithik Roshan shared his new dance video on Instagram on Tuesday July 13th. The actor wrote that he wanted to spend his Tuesdays with people dancing for no reason.

Hrithik Roshan shared a new dance video on Instagram. It is undeniable that Hrithik Roshan loves to dance. The actor also enjoys spending time with people who share his love for dancing and may dance for no reason. On Tuesday, he shared a black and white illustrated video where he is seen showing off his cool dance moves. Hrithik fans are in love with his new video and have shown love for him in the comments section. HRITHIK ROSHAN DEALS WITH SOME OF HIS COOL MOVEMENTS FANS Hrithik Roshan, who started preparing for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone, shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday, July 13. In the video, he is seen showing off some cool dance moves. Sharing the video, he wrote: "On Tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason (sic)." FRIENDS AND FANS SAY WOW The video received a lot of love from fans and friends of Hrithik Roshan. Many of them poured their love for the star in the form of heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Many celebrities also commented praising the actor for his moves. Tiger Shroff, who worked with Hrithik in War, wrote: "Looking light af. Untouchable (sic) ". Choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, "Sir, I see you next Tuesday (sic)", to which Hrithik replied, "Really done (sic). " YouTuber Prajakta Kohli, who is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan, wrote: "I dance for no reason every day! Pick me (sic)." Hrithik was quick to respond. He wrote: "More reasons to choose you (sic)." Director Zoya Akhtar and hairstylist Hakim Aalim also commented on the post. On the work side, Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. This is the first time that the two stars have reunited for a film.

