In “Stillwater”, Matt Damon Connects Oklahoma and France | Entertainment
CANNES, France (AP) The establishment of Tom McCarthys Still water sounds very Liam Neeson.
Matt Damon stars as a tough, laconic dad from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France to visit his imprisoned daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been jailed for his role in a scandalous murder case à la Amanda Knox. Damon, a gruff working-class thug, sticks around to seek justice for his daughter and find a mysterious man who may have been the real killer.
McCarthy, the director of Spotlight, Win Win and The Station Agent, had long sued Damon for one of his films. In Stillwater, he knew audiences would expect Damon to be a distinctively American hero.
I have a very specific skill set, Damon, making his most gritty Neeson, jokes while sitting next to McCarthy in an interview.
Stillwater, however, is more than it looks. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and hits North American theaters on July 30, is an anomaly – a US-Euro hybrid located just down the coast from Cannes, but the one of the biggest American films at this year’s festival. As Stillwater progresses, it takes its premise in unpredictable directions, shaking up American thriller overseas.
It’s a film that owes as much to American storytelling as it does to European storytelling, says McCarthy.
Hollywood isn’t the fish-out-of-the-water story, ”says Damon. He’s like the opposite of Bourne.
Intrigued by the idea of making a Mediterranean black, McCarthy first wrote a simpler version of the film ten years ago. He returned to the scenario in the fall of 2016 around the election of Donald Trump. Damons’ character doesn’t definitely say he’s a Trump supporter, but it’s implied. But McCarthy wanted to broaden the horizons of the film; he brought in a pair of French writers – Thomas Bidegain and No Debr – to mix the film more authentically with France.
In Marseille, Damon’s character Bill befriends a local single mother (played by French actress Camille Cottin, star of Call My Agent and her young daughter Maya played by Lilou Siauvaud) and begins slowly, at reluctantly, to adapt and, perhaps, to expand its very ethnocentric perspective. The subtle question of the film: Can a narrow-minded nationalist American change his ways? Yes or no ?
The production, itself, was not that different. Most of it was shot in Marseille with a mostly local crew. Shortly after the film’s premiere in Cannes, they returned to Marseille to screen it.
Too often, American films pitch their tent, says McCarthy. Thanks, Pedro. Thank you Françoise. Stay there.
Stillwater could be seen as the Hollywood version of a Central American newspaper profile, the kind that gets written a lot during election seasons. But the filmmakers made an effort to go beyond the clichés. Before shooting the movie, Damon and McCarthy took a pre-production trip to Oklahoma for, as McCarthy puts it, three days in a truck and lots of barbecue to get a feel for the character of the area. The two returned with a new understanding.
It was coming at a time when we were super polarized. My French co-writers used to say: you were so angry when we were writing this, says McCarthy. Even when I started going (to Oklahoma) I thought, What am I going to have? And these guys were just awesome. When I returned, I was so angry with the politicians.
The film has a huge empathy for Bill, and so do we, says Damon. Whenever you play a role, you need to understand in depth why your character is doing what they are doing. I really feel like we got this from our time there. I looked at it like: It’s a beautiful life and a beautiful culture. They live quite differently (Damon gestures to himself and McCarthy) from guys who live in New York and how I grew up in Boston.
I’m taken in a lot more care than Bill by any community I parachute into, Damon says. People tend to be really nice, open and helpful.
Marseille, a lively and multicultural port city, has also fallen in love with Damon. If he was younger and lived in France, he would move there, he says. But is Damon’s French better than Bills? In the film, Bill rarely comes out with more than a few words in French. Hell yeah, a go, he said with a heavy Oklahoman accent.
Maybe it’s worse, Damon said sheepishly.
In fact much worse, laughs McCarthy.
At the premiere, Damon was moved to tears to simply be back in a full movie theater.
It was completely overwhelming, says Damon. It was a very powerful reminder to watch things on the small screen in my house, to the experience of sitting down with a thousand foreign people and watching this thing and taking it together – and why we do that. And why it’s so different from the other thing. You are looking at the same content in quotes, but it is not the same. It is a form of worship. It’s like the church. And I forgot how awesome it was.
But getting Stillwater wasn’t easy. When the production budget got bigger than expected, McCarthy had to downsize the crew while filming. Its department heads asked why their teams were getting smaller and smaller.
On one of the calls someone said, “It feels like we’re making an independent film,” McCarthy said. I was like: No, was making a European film.
