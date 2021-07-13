Entertainment
Families sue Universal Orlando after Despicable Me actor accused of posing with white supremacist symbol
Two families have filed a complaint against Universal Orlando after an actor disguised as Despicable Me Gru’s character allegedly made a racist hand gesture while posing with young children, according to a report.
WKMG reported that the families of two young girls, who are Métis, sued on their behalf following two separate incidents in 2019.
A Universal Orlando Resort employee was previously fired in connection with one of the incidents after parents spotted a disguised actor appearing to do white supremacist symbol OK while posing with their six-year-old daughter while viewing footage of their interaction.
According to WKMG, the lawsuit referred to a March 2019 episode during a character-themed breakfast at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, owned by Universal.
Tiffiney Zinger said USA Today By the time months after the family traveled, they realized the employee could be seen doing an OK symbol backwards with his hand on his daughter’s shoulder.
The lawsuit also claims that in February 2019, a person dressed as Gru did the same to another five-year-old girl.
The Anti-Defamation League lists the OK hand gesture as a racist hand sign when used in certain contexts. The leading anti-hate organization claims that from 2019 white supremacists began to use the symbol as a heartfelt expression of white power.
The employee made the symbol apparent only a week after a gunman in New Zealand made the gesture during a court appearance after killing 51 people in two mosques.
We never want our guests to experience what this family did, spokesperson said in a 2019 statement at The independent confirming that the employee had been terminated.
They added: This is not acceptable and we are sorry and we are taking action to ensure that nothing like this happens again. The name of the employee involved has not been named.
Both families claimed the girls suffered from mental anguish, loss of dignity, humiliation, embarrassment and other emotional turmoil and are seeking $ 30,000 in damages.
We just wanted to take them to see the minions, Ms Zinger said in 2019. Do something special for our family and this person ruined that special warm feeling.
The lawsuit claims Universal Orlando violated the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.
