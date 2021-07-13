Oliver Stone says Hollywood refused to back JFK Cannes Doc





Oliver Stone is not happy that American financiers refused to step in and help direct his new documentary on the late John F. Kennedy. Stone and her producer Robert S. Wilson discussed the Cannes Film Festival premiere “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” at a press conference on Tuesday, lamenting a lack of domestic financial support. “It’s depressing that we have to go to England to get the money to tell this story which is inherently American,” Wilson said. “There’s a real problem with the United States, that side of the film industry sort of owns our history.” Stone agreed, “It was difficult. England played a bigger role. UK-based Ingenious Media produced the documentary and UK sales agency Altitude is buying it in territories around the world. Stone said the process was familiar, as his 2016 whistleblower epic “Snowden” was also snubbed by US money and staged instead by France, Germany and Italy. “I don’t want to stress it too much, but Oliver’s latest film couldn’t get funding in the US,” Wilson agreed. For his new film, Stone makes a non-fiction companion to his acclaimed 1991 film “JFK” starring Kevin Costner. “There are times when it gives you that heady tingle, oh-my-god-I-saw-the-truth-that-was-hidden! Revealing immersive feeling,” Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review for Variety. “Stone, after presenting the equivalent of two hours of evidence on the JFK assassination, refers to what he showed us as ‘a conspiracy fact’, as if he had finally blown the hinges of the Oswald sniper scenario. His words are meant to be a rebuke to anyone who over the years has viewed him as a brilliant but foamy political fantasy of the Information Age. “ Stone and Wilson’s remarks come from a week spent discussing American self-censorship, telling The Associated Press: “We are afraid. We are afraid to hear the truth. Sometimes you have to hear the Alex Jones of the world. You have to have different points of view. “ Stone narrates the new documentary with help from Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland. The film is still seeking American distribution.

