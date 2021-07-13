‘The Crown’, ‘Mandalorian’ tops Emmy nominations with 24 each | Nation





LOS ANGELES (AP) “The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations on Tuesday with 24 each, but the Marvel Universe also secured bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision. The nominations have bolstered the rapid rise of streaming, with the best-nominated scripted shows on the services that have largely emerged over the past two years. In the top three drama, comedy and limited series categories, only NBC This Is Us landed a nomination. Netflixs The Crown received its fourth Best Series nomination and is arguably the best chance for streaming services to win their very first Best Series trophy. The British royal drama has drawn closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and heated marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh OConnor and Emma Corrin. These nominations represent the work done on television in the most difficult year I can think of, said Frank Scherma, chief executive of the television academy, before the announcement of the first nominees. While many of us in our medium have been working remotely over the past 18 months, I have to say it’s so good to be back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum is greater than the parts, and I can’t tell you how much I missed it. The nominees for Best Drama Series are: The Boys; Bridgerton; The crown; The tale of the maids; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Pose; It’s us. The nominees for the best comedy series are: black-ish; Cobra Kai; Émilie in Paris; The stewardess; hacks; The Kominsky method; PEN15; Ted Lasso. The nominees for Best Miniseries are: The Queens Gambit; I can destroy you; Easttown mare; The Underground Railroad “; WandaVision. The nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy Series are: Aidy Bryant, Shrill; Jean Smart, Hacks; Kaley Cuoco, the flight attendant; Tracee Ellis Ross, blackish; Allison Janney, mom. The nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy Series are: Anthony Anderson, black-ish; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; William H. Macy, shameless; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Kenan Thompson, Kenan. The nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series are: Emma Corrin, The Crown; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Uzo Aduba, in treatment; Olivia Colman, The Crown; Mj Rodriguez, Pose; Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country. The nominees for Best Actor in a Drama Series are: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country; Josh OConnor, The Crown; Reg-Jean Page, Bridgerton; Billy Porter, poses; Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason. The nominees for the Outstanding Variety Series are: Conan; The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel live; Last week tonight with John Oliver; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scherma and father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees. The September 10 ceremony, which took place last year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live on CBS from a theater and will include a limited audience in person of nominees and guests. Cédric l’Animateur is the host.

