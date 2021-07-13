Step into the Gauri Khan-designed Manish Malhotra workspace with chic interiors and a Bollywood themed wall | Bollywood





Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, revealed that she recently redesigned fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s workspace. On Tuesday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared some photos from his workspace on the platform. In the post, Gauri Khan shared photos of different rooms in Manish Malhotra’s workspace. One of the rooms was brilliantly lit with a wall dedicated to a collage of posters. The montage appeared to be placed on a framed canvas the size of a wall. The Bollywood themed frame was placed next to a full length mirror mounted on the wall. Another part of the room had a wall cupboard with decorative pieces placed inside. Another part of the space had storage spaces, attached to the wall, with a few dresses tucked away in it. The Manish also has a separate living room with window walls. The room also had a few sofas and a few pictures hanging on the wall. Sharing the pictures, Gauri said: “Two creative heads on a fun project .. # design studio # library #work from home..sneak peak. #Gaurikhandesigns @ manishmalhotra05 (sic)”. Manish went to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyed emoji with a thumbs-up and a heart emoji. Fans were also impressed with its design. “Very creative,” said one fan. “Incredible,” added another. “Great interior designs,” said a third. “Everything is beautiful,” said a fourth. Gauri’s clientele includes many Bollywood stars. She collaborated with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez to design their spaces. Earlier this year, Gauri also revealed that he remodeled Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Singh Have Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Mini-Reunion: ‘Sonu Ka Titu’ Sharing photos of the new office, Gauri wrote: “Designing Shah Rukhs office at Red Chillies was a great experience throughout the lockdown. She said the workspace had a masculine, minimalist theme with a black, white and gray color palette. A home away from home, creating a comfortable space while nurturing creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and convenience of attending virtual meetings as well as creatively thinking about future projects in his Red Chillies office was my top priority for him, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/step-inside-gauri-khan-designed-manish-malhotra-s-workspace-with-chic-interiors-and-bollywood-themed-wall-101626190672185.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

